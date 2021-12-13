Jennifer Lopez and the princess dress with which she shone with Ben Affeck

Jennifer Lopez stayed by the side of Ben affleck during the red carpet of the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar ‘ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood to show your support during the premiere of the film in which he starred. For the presentation of the film directed by George Clooney from a script by William Monahan, the famous woman chose to highlight her figure with a flowing dress in light blue.

With the help of the stylist Rob zangardi, American actress, Jennifer Lopez, decided that this was the night to crown herself as the princess of an ice castle, sporting a design of Elie Saab Couture and silver accessories as a complement, just as we saw it on the catwalk. She is an absolute expert who knows how to make a fashion statement at events of this type and who endorses the creations of designers.

Jennifer Lopez Looks Like a Princess in a Flowing Blue Dress

Jennifer Lopez wearing an Elie Saab design. Amy Sussman / Getty Images.

In a blue-gray design, with a deep V-neckline, flowing and subtly sheer, Jennifer Lopez showed us one of the Night dresses that we would wear without hesitation for a New Year’s Eve party. Where appropriate, choose a piece from the collection Haute Couture 2021 from the Lebanese fashion designer. Consisted of layers of floating gauze that accompanied his steps, along with a silver belt to mark his waist.

For accessories, he opted for shiny pieces in silverlike a beaded bracelet, rings, and voluminous earrings; plus a white tote bag with sparkling effect by Tyler Ellis. He put the finishing touch with the hairstyle, a licked-up half-ponytail high to clear the features of her face, accompanied by prominent ripples from medium to ends.

In this way, the couple went on a red carpet date again. For his part, the American actor opted for a look classic, wearing the black suit that never fails, as they paraded through the event hand in hand. J.LO reminded us with this modern princess design that sheer dresses that mark our silhouette at the waist and fall loosely to the floor, are extremely flattering for all types of figures. It is certainly not the last great dress that the celeb the remainder of this year.