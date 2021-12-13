Jennifer López and Ben Affleck pose in love at the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’

There is no room for debate, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck are the fashionable couple on the international scene. Time has shown that the actors have built a very solid relationship, despite the fact that at first not everyone was clear that their love would last long. The couple has surprised us this week posing together (very caramelly) at the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’, a film directed by George Clooney that features Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and Max Martini as part of the cast.





As usual, Jennifer and Ben look spectacular in their best clothes. She has opted for a beautiful dress from the Elie Saab World Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021 collection, a pleated model with a deep “V” neckline that adjusts to her curvy figure thanks to a belt. The clutch white and the hairstyle that leaves her face as the protagonist close this look. The makeup places special emphasis on the eyes and the lips are dressed in nude.

Affleck, for his part, has remained in the background with a classic black and white suit. A low risk option that makes Jennifer López shine as we are used to.

Photographs | Gtres