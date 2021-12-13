Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look as in love as in 2003

Gardel say in his song “Back with withered forehead, The snows of time silver my temple, Feeling that life is a breath, That twenty years is nothing, how feverish the look” And it seems that the 18 that separate the history of “Bennifer” love either.

Jennifer Lopez supported Ben Affleck last Sunday on his big night. The 49-year-old actor was exclusively screening his new film ‘The Tender Bar’ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. His girlfriend JLo accompanied him there, as planned. Since they gave him one second chance to your love story They could not be more loving and devoted. They make all kinds of plans together, from weekends with the singer’s children to romantic vacations and, of course, public events. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are the fashionable couple. On the red carpet the two looked scandal last night with their looks. They also confirmed that frozen time since 2003 until today with a look of love impossible to fake.

Jennifer Lopez, who at 52 is in her prime, was most favored with a Elie Saab Greek cut dress Sky Blue. A very vaporous model with transparencies with which she looked like a real goddess. He wore his heart-stopping #flatabs with a velvet bow belt. The singer, actress, businesswoman, campaign face and multi-talented artist (to sum it up) was a real gift. Completed his outfit with a handbag clutch Tyler Ellis box type. Ben Affleck wore, for his part, a tuxedo look with a waistcoat and dark coat. He was most elegant.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The couple posed in the Red carpet wasting all the glamor and the personality that runs through his veins. Sparks flew between the two during the minutes prior to viewing, with many gestures of complicity, laughter and glances. Between pose changes, left profile, right profile and flashes, Jennifer Lopez was caught staring at Ben Affleck with the same face of “Is he!” than 18 years ago.

Those same really charged JLo eyes were the ones photographers immortalized in the 2003 preview of ‘Gigli’. Last night Jennifer Lopez was a greek goddess in love that he had found his hero, again.

ELLE

‘Gigli’ came to Spain under the title of ‘A dangerous relationship’ and it was the film that united Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the screen. I know premiered in 2003 and it was the culprit that began to talk about the effect ‘Bennifer’. Although it did not have the expected box office success, it made the protagonists famous as inseparable.

Although Jenny and Ben have repeated some of their mythical snapshots in front of the camera to the delight of photographers, the natural gaze of girlfriend as in love as proud that Jennifer Lopez gave the actor in their last appearance together cannot be pretended or disguised. The kisses and hugs come and go but Jennifer Lopez’s eyes said more than a thousand words. Show that 18 years later nothing has changed in their love story.

Getty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The movie ‘The Tender Bar’, directed by George Clooney, is based on the memoirs of the journalist and writer JR Moehringer, in which he recounts his childhood and youth memories. It will be released in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on December 17, in theaters in the United States on December 22, and worldwide in Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

Knowing how fond of Jennifer Lopez is, you will be more than happy about your partner’s professional achievements. She is also promoting ‘Marry me’, film in which Maluma debuts on the big screen and will premiere in Valentine 2022. We have plenty of red carpets left to see more tender moments from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Getty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io