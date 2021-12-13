Jennifer Lawrence, on working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet: “Hell”

Last Friday a new Hollywood movie hit theaters in which big stars of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet Y Jennifer Lawrence. Three actors who have turned ‘Don’t look up’ in one of the attractions of this end of the year, undoubtedly forming a most striking cast.

A cast of actors that Jennifer Lawrence spoke about in an interview with ‘The Late Show’, where she told how it was working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, with whom she has done it for the first time.

Without a doubt, as he confessed, an experience that was not entirely easy, with not so pleasant moments during filming of the film, and in which his relationship with them was not so light.

A “hell” for many reasons

According to the American actress, working with DiCaprio and Chalamet it’s been “hell” For many reasons, and it is that, especially the first days of filming, were the hardest for his companions.

And is that they were “driving her crazy” for different things, “I don’t know exactly what it was, on the one hand, Timothée was very excited to be able to be away from home during confinement, it was like his first scene. Leo, for his part, He chose the song he put in the car and he kept talking about the song and the lyrics …“Jennifer Lawrence confessed with a laugh.

It was those moments when the actress thought about how the shoot was going to be: “I just remember feeling miserable that day, it was hell“Of course, not all were bad things, and he also wanted to dedicate some nice words to his teammates, ensuring that it was great” working with them, leaving a special mention for Timothée Chalamet: “He is a very talented actor.”