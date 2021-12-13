Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay’s “Bad Blood” to Air on Apple TV +

Bad Blood, a film about the Theranos scandal, has been collected by Apple Original Films. The film was initially acquired in 2016 by Legendary Pictures, which it will now produce with Apple. Jennifer Lawrence will play Elizabeth Holmes and will produce alongside Adam McKay, who will become a writer, director and producer on the crime film.

The film, which will be based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author John Carreyrou entitled “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley,” will tell the story of the great Silicon Valley businessman Holmes, who was the founder of blood testing company Theranos who claimed their innovative technology had the ability to perform blood tests using only a small amount of the patient sample. This small finger prick, combined with the claim that the equipment involved was capable of rapid testing, fueled the popularity and desire of the company.

Holmes was thought to be a true medical prodigy, starting the company at just 19 years old and bringing it to be worth $ 10 billion in just 10 years. Questions and accusations began to swirl around the company in 2015 when Carreyrou partnered with two medical investigators to get to the bottom of the rumors surrounding Theranos. Ultimately, Holmes was indicted for fraud in 2018 along with former company president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. Holmes’s story is still unfolding as it is currently on trial.

Lawrence and McKay have recently teamed up for the doomsday comic Don’t Look Up, which features a star-studded cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Mark Rylance. The Netflix movie will hit the platform on December 23, but will debut in select theaters on December 10.

Meanwhile, Apple Studios may add Bad Blood to its seemingly endless list of highly anticipated movies, including a musical version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol titled Spirited, which will star Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer and others.

There is currently no release date for Bad Blood. @worldly