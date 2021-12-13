Jennifer Aniston Says Two ‘Friends’ Actors Nearly Fired

Jennifer Aniston He has said that they threatened to fire two actors from ‘Friends’ when the cast was renegotiating their salary. The famous actress has revealed it in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

Thus, he has spoken about that moment when Warner Bros. executives threatened to fire two of them. It finally didn’t happen, as you can imagine. These have been his words:

“We really had a lot of fun together. I remember it was one of the things that when we were young and dumb and renegotiating, one of the threats from the studio was ‘Well, we don’t need all six of you. We can do this with four of you.’ , ‘What? Can they do it? Can they get rid of Rachel or Joey or who? Then we think,’ No they can’t, wake up.

At that point, the 6 leads decided to collectively bargain their salary before season 3, and by the time season 9 and 10 rolled around, they were making $ 1 million per episode, making them one of the highest paid television actors in the world. history.

The actors of ‘Friends’ they even managed to receive distribution royalties beginning in 2000, a benefit previously only given to stars who owned their series, such as Jerry Seinfeld.

Jennifer Aniston’s Unknown Siblings

Jennifer Aniston was born into a family that was already deeply involved in the Hollywood industry. The 52-year-old actress’ parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow, were actors and formed a marriage for more than 15 years. John ended up leaving his mother and had another wife, Sherry Rooney.

Before her mother married John she had a previous marriage to Jack Melick. The couple gave birth to Jen’s brother, John Melick. Aniston had a very tense relationship with her mother throughout her adult life, but it seems she managed to make peace with her before she passed away in 2016. What’s more, when her mother passed away, it was the first time fans learned of her brother John. 62, as he shared a statement with Us Weekly:

“With great sadness, my brother John [Melick] and I announce the passing of our mother, Nancy Dow. She was 79 years old and has passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, after battling a long illness. We ask that our family’s privacy be respected as we mourn our loss, “the star read.

Although not an actor like his sister, John also works in the film industry. He has had roles as assistant director and production supervisor on projects such as “My Life in Palos Verdes” and “Christmas in Palm Springs.”

On the other hand, Jen also has a 32-year-old little brother, Alex Aniston. This is the son of his father and his second wife, Rooney. Unlike his sister, Alex decided not to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an actor. Aniston’s little brother is known as a free-spirited entertainer and Jennifer hasn’t been spoken to in years according to rumors. According to Celeb Suburb, Alex has spent his teens enjoying life in his black van and cruising the coast from Alaska to California.

