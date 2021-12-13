Jennifer Aniston revealed that two protagonists of Friends were on the verge of being fired

Since its premiere in 1994, Friends and became one of the most popular sitcoms in television history. The fiction stars Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and, Although it is difficult to imagine the story without one of them, two actors were on the verge of being fired.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston revealed that Warner Bros. executives threatened to eliminate two of the leads. The proposal came when the stars were renegotiating their salaries and, given the success of the series, they requested a notable increase in their salaries. “One of the threats from the study was, ‘Well, we don’t need all six. We can do this with just four of you. ‘ So we think, ‘What? Can you get rid of Rachel or Joey or who? ‘ Then we realized it and we thought ‘you can’t, wake up’ “, said the interpreter.

The actors negotiated their conditions prior to season 3 and agreed to have the same salary. By seasons 9 and 10 they were already making a million dollars per episode, which made Aniston, Cox and Kudrow the highest paid television actresses in history.

Friends it aired 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Since the denouement, some of the stars have been reunited off-screen over the years and all but Perry appeared on the 2016 James Burrows special. The meeting of Friends with its six protagonists, released in May 2021, can be seen in HBO Max.

Jennifer Aniston and the emotional message to James Michael Tyler, actor of Friends who passed away: “We will miss you”

The death of James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther in Friends, keep causing commotion not only in the fans of the renowned American television series but also in his own colleagues who accompanied him there. In fact, it was the same Jennifer Aniston which He dedicated a short but exciting message to her through a post on his official Instagram account (@jenniferaniston), in which he has more than 38 million followers.

The 52-year-old American actress, director and film producer expressed herself forcefully to remember who died at 59 as a result of stage 4 prostate cancer that had been afflicting him since 2018. His character as “Rachel’s crush” made the fans of that production very fond of him. His death occurred during the Sunday, October 24, 2021 at his home in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel green in the famous United States television series published on her official Instagram a video of a scene starring her and her Gunther and wrote some heartfelt words: “Friends It wouldn’t have been the same without you Thank you for the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you #JamesMichaelTyler. “