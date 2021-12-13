Jared Borgetti warns Club América about Diego Valdés’ performance

The arrival of Diego Valdes to the Eagles already raised controversy. Is that the Chilean left Santos Laguna to join the team he leads Santiago Solari, thus subscribing, his upward slope in his professional career. And who thought about the only signing of the America club, was the legend of Mexican soccer, Jared borgetti.

The former forward and current panelist, referred to the international sports network ESPN, the Chilean’s walk, mainly, in the set of Keep, an institution in which he accumulated more than 300 matches per MX League over a period that lasted eight seasons: “In Saints did not show what he had shown in Morelia“, He launched.

In that same sense, Jared borgetti, in the conversation he had with the rest of the members of the program Spicy Soccer, expanded to warn the Eagles of America: “It is the truth. He arrived, he won the title, then he lost it, he returned, he lost it and he returned. He understood that if he did not enter the technician’s system he would lose the place and ended up losing the title with Adrian Lozano, an 18-year-old monkey “.

Nevertheless, The Desert Fox, as it was called in its active stage, stressed that, in the same way, Diego Valdes can with its conditions supply the hunger for championships accumulated by the fans cream blue: “He has soccer to succeed, yes. He has different styles of play, yes. Whether he adapts will depend on the coach”.

On the other hand, and to close, he reviewed the different tasks and functions that he performed in his time at the Santos Laguna, since his arrival in January 2019 from the Monarcas Morelia: “In Santos Laguna, at times, he played as a second nine and, at other times, he did it as a second containment”, he sentenced.