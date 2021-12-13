Jackie Kennedy’s iconic pink suit now worn by Sydney Sweeney

At 24 years old, Sydney sweeney He has already become a star thanks to his brilliant role in the series Euphoria where he shares a poster with Zendaya. After his success on the small screen, his appearance on the red carpets hides small but significant winks in the choice of their outfits that have not gone unnoticed at all among the experts, details that have helped him to position himself as a key reference of his generation that remains outside the trends of the catwalks. And the last proposal that has worn this weekend takes us nothing more nor less than one of the milestones in American history that connects it with the dressing room of Jackie Kennedy.









Do you remember the mythical pink suit of tweed What did the First Lady wear the day her husband was assassinated in 1967? Well, pay attention, because that unforgettable moment – which was consolidated as one of the most striking of the twentieth century – is once again in the news after the look that the young actress has worn. A nice two piece signed by Carolina Herrera which has favored her fair complexion and blonde hair, and yes, it has been quite a style lesson that has been in charge of her renowned head stylist, Molly Dickson, the same one that works for other Gen Z girls.









Among the sequins, velvet and jewel appliqués that star the season, this Tweed set popularized by designer Coco Chanel back in the mid-1920s It has never gone out of style! Although the last to join this club has been Sydney demonstrating its timelessness and elegance, other great fashionistas already took it long ago. With a version with an American stamp – it was from a New York store, Chez ninon– sneaked into Jackie’s closet; and decades later, specifically in 1995, he conquered one of the women with the greatest sense of taste who broke the protocol rules of the British Royal House, the eternal princess Diana of Wales.









It was during an official trip to Argentina that the royal dressed in a total look of Versace, the fashion brand that reached its peak in the late nineties and dressed the supermodels of the moment as Kate moss Y Naomi campbell. And from the impeccable royal dressing room, we move on to the big screen! There is no time that this costume was not seen as an all-time favorite, so much so that it was even part of the wardrobe department for the cult film sequel, A very legal blonde who stars Reese witherspoon. What will be the next installment of the unforgettable pink suit?