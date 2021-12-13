ITunes ranking in Spain: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Sunday, December 12

The platform streaming iTunes provides us with your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in Spain. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

one. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

two. Horsemen of justice

Military Markus must return home with his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. Everything seems to be due to bad luck, until Otto, an expert in mathematics and also a wrecked train passenger, appears with his two eccentric colleagues, Lennart and Emmenthaler. Otto is convinced that someone is behind all this.

3. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

Four. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives to a single day.

5. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

6. Dunkirk

World War II. Hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with the sea behind them, they face an impossible situation as the enemy approaches. The film recounts Operation Dynamo, also known as the Dunkirk miracle. It was an evacuation operation for the Allied troops in French territory, which took place at the end of May 1940. The operation allowed the rescue of more than 200,000 British soldiers and more than 100,000 French and Belgians.

7. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted apart from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

8. Apocalypse Now

With a luxurious cast, it tells the story of an American Army captain (Martin Sheen) who is sent on a secret mission through the dangerous and hypnotic Cambodia, in order to assassinate a mysterious renegade colonel named Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who he has succumbed to the horrors of war and lives secluded in a remote village.

9. Suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, even join the Task Force X group, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle full of enemies.

10. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

