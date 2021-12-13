“It’s so bad I wish it was official”

MADRID, Dec. 13 (CulturaOcio) –

After revitalizing the franchise with Ragnarok, Taika Waititi takes control again in the fourth installment of the saga starring the God of Thunder with Thor: Love and Thunder. And, pending official material from the fime, it was recently leaked an epic poster of the film that unleashed the euphoria of the fans but now the director of the film himself claims that it is not real.

After its publication, the brutal illustration it didn’t take long to go viral. However, to deny that it was a promotional image, the director published a tweet showing off his characteristic sense of humor.

“This is so bad I wish it was an official poster. It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of the posters, “said the director of Jojo Rabbit and What We Do in the Shadows.

This is so bad that I kinda wish it was an official poster. It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of posters. https://t.co/OnW7K2ubo3 – Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) December 12, 2021

The spectacular poster shows Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the new Goddess of Thunder with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, who in addition to sporting a new look also reappears in one of the corners carrying his new hammer, JarnBjorn a powerful and deadly weapon that replaces the iconic Mjolnir in the staples.

Along with them, the Valkyrie by Tessa Thompson at the hands of a winged steed already Korg, the stone character interpreted by the director himself.

In addition to each sporting an updated outfit of their battle uniforms, the characters can be seen on an Asgardian ship pulled by Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, the mystical goats from Norse mythology that the son of Odin rode with. car.

The film will feature, in addition to the aforementioned Hemsworth, Portman and Thompson, with Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr, the Butcher God; with Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, with Jaimie Alexander as Sif and with Karen Gillan as Nebula. Thor: Love and Thunder will also have cameos from Sam neill Like the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy, like the false Hela, Matt Damon as the false Loki, Luke Hemsworth as the false Thor and Russell crowe in a character not yet confirmed but that Everything indicates that it will be Zeus.

Thor opened in 2011 and grossed $ 449.3 million worldwide. Already in 2013 Thor: The Dark World arrived, which reached 644.7 million worldwide. Thor: Ragnarok premiered in 2017 and grossed 854.1 million at the box office. Thor: Love and Thunder It is scheduled to premiere on July 8, 2022.