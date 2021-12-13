“It’s a different show …”: Miranda Cosgrove spoke about Jennette McCurdy’s decision to stop acting

U.S-. icarly became one of the most iconic shows of Nickelodeon when it premiered in 2007, which was on the channel for 6 seasons. This year the series starring Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress Y Jennette mccurdy as Carly, Fredy and Sam respectively returned with a new season for Paramount +, albeit with the incomplete trio.

Earlier this year, when the return of icarly, fans were shocked when Jennette mccurdy announced that he would not join the series Nickelodeon for the reboot. A few years ago the actress decided to retire permanently from acting due to bad experiences in the industry. In a recent interview Cosgrove He spoke on the subject and supported his former co-star.

Cosgrove, now 28 years old, started working at a very young age, so she addressed the decision to McCurdy from a place of understanding. “I think being into acting at a young age is not easy. I mean, having an adult’s job when you’re a kid is a difficult thing to do. I totally understand his perspective one hundred percent “, explained the protagonist of icarly.

Even if Cosgrove understand the decision of McCurdy of leaving acting and not agreeing to join the reboot, he noted that icarly it is a “different program without the character of Sam” and that they “miss her”. “If I ever wanted to go back, of course the door would always be open. But I think she’s doing a lot of really cool things that she wants to do, ”added the actress.

Cosgrove She then addressed what she imagines might have become of Sam’s character: “People always comment and say that if her character was on this show, there would have to be a bleep all the time because her character was always so wild, even in the children’s version of the program. So it probably would have been a lot of fun to see the crazy things his character would do now. ” The second season premieres in 2022.