“It was a period of much …”: Camila Cabello revealed how writing for Cinderella helped her with her mental health

U.S-. In September Amazon Prime Video premiere Cinderella, a modern take on the classic fairy tale. Camila Cabello Not only did she star in the film in her acting debut as the famous princess, but she also wrote the hit song for the film, Million to One. The artist revealed that during the composition of this one she was going through complicated moments.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, along with Kid Cudi, Anderson .Paak and brothers Ron and Russell Mael, for the section Songwriter Roundtable (the round table of composers), Hair explained how to work in Cinderella helped her through her mental health problems. “I don’t think I can write in a way that is not personal to me,” the singer commented.

“When I was working on ‘Million to One’ for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was having a really tough time with my sanity. It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song made me feel like, ‘I can get over this. I know I can improve my life. ‘ I feel like I channeled my personal journey into that of the character, “he continued. Hair.

During a program of Apple Fitness + Time to Walk, Hair revealed the anxiety and stress he faced while filming Cinderella, recording that was stopped when the pandemic began due to the COVID-19. “Before the pandemic, I felt really exhausted. He had been working quite nonstop since he was 15 years old. And with the rigor with which I began to work, there was simply no free time, ”the singer began.

“I didn’t have time to find out who he was outside of my career. Point him to struggles with mental health, anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn’t even a crash because he would work through it. I was exhausted in every way. I kept going, but it was extremely difficult, ”he added. Hair. The singer pointed out that if it hadn’t been for him COVID-19 he probably wouldn’t have taken a break.