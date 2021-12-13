Intel may have the solution to the global chip shortage (but it will take at least until 2025)

The American company is working in different fields to find innovations that meet the technological demands of the next generations.

Integrated circuit maker Intel is studying a series of technological advances that could solve the global shortage of chips, although it would be necessary to wait at least until 2025, according to a statement published this Saturday on its website.



Specifically, the US company is conducting significant research on scaling technologies essential to offer more transistors in future product offerings. On the one hand, the company’s researchers have outlined solutions for the design, process and assembly challenges of the hybrid bonding interconnect, envisioning an interconnection density improvement of more than 10 times in the packaging.

What else do they work on?

On the other hand, Intel is studying how to stack multiple transistors with the goal of achieving a maximized improvement in logical scaling of between 30 and 50%. placing more transistors per square millimeter.

Additionally, it also works on low latency read and write capabilities using novel ferroelectric materials for possible next generation embedded technology that can offer more memory, necessary to address the increasing complexity of information applications, from video games to artificial intelligence.

Third, the IC maker is trying to pursue massive performance with silicon transistor-based quantum computing, as well as entirely new switches for energy-efficient computing with novel devices at room temperature.

“New era of computing”

“At Intel, the research and innovation needed to promote moore’s law it never stops, “explained Robert Chau, senior fellow and general director of component research for the US company, referring to the theory that approximately every 2 years the number of transistors in a microprocessor doubles.

Chau says it is “key research breakthroughs” to provide packaging technology and “revolutionary processes” to meet the “insatiable demand” of powerful computing that industry and society depend on.

Intel’s text argues that Moore’s Law has been tracking computing innovations that meet the technological demands of every generation, from central units to mobile phones. “This evolution continues today as we move into a new era of computing,” he concludes.

