IMPOSSIBLE TO BE MORE SINCERE: Xavi Hernández revealed what FC Barcelona is lacking to achieve good results

The culés do not raise. Although they have had hopeful lapses, FC Barcelona cannot round off their performances. And although there are -slight- signs of improvement and an important illusion with Xavi Hernández’s playing model, the Blaugrana team is finding it very difficult to close the matches and thus achieve good results.

After scoring points on the Osasuna court, Teacher he was very critical and sincere. It is not a matter of attitude or intensity, the problem is being soccer. The coach of the Camp Nou entity believes that, in times of tension, players with packaging and quality to control are lacking.

THE SELF-CRITICISM OF XAVI HERNÁNDEZ

“We have to change the dynamics, today we wanted to do it. We had proposed to change the dynamics, but we could not. In the end, it is a harsh reality, because it does not come to us with football issues. It is not because of attitude, desire or illusion, it is because of a football issue, which does not reach us. In the end, it is 20-25 minutes that we should be in the opposite field, that we had to be patient, people with packaging that it is time to control the game. And we lack, we lack that type of footballers. Thats the reality”.

It is positive that there are young people who are raising their hands, but negative that they are the ones who are pulling the car. And it is that that speaks a lot of the institutional status of Barça: “I think it is the positive note (the performance of the young people), but at the same time it is negative. The players who are making a difference are 16, 17, 18 years old. That is something very positive for the future of the club, obviously, but it is also a negative point because in the end they are such young players that they will not always perform excellently. It’s complicated. We are in a precarious situation ”.

Well, if the diagnosis is that, if it is a question of the quality and personality of the staff, that can only be resolved when the injured elements return and when they go on the transfer market. The thing is that, due to the salary limit and their European news (UEFA Europa League), it seems difficult that they can seduce someone TOP.

With the famous ‘is what there is’ they will have to reverse this and fight to the fullest to be in the next UEFA Champions League. Without the European Cup, the mission of building a TOP squad would become almost impossible.

Undefeated data. Xavi Hernández has only won 2 of 6 games as a coach of FC Barcelona.

Did you know…? Right now, with 1 game less, FC Barcelona is 18 points behind leader Real Madrid. Dramatic.