‘I’m not interested in being the sports director of America’

The former Mexican player, Pavel Pardo, assured that he has no intention of being Sports Director of the America

“I am not interested in being the Sports Director of the AmericaThat is very clear, because then there are misinterpretations and the truth is that I do not aspire to be the Sports Director of America, “he said in a virtual press conference, in which RECORD was present.

Pavel, who became a figure as a midfielder and won two titles (Summer 2002 and Clausura 2005) as azlucrema, appreciated the appreciation of the fans, although he insisted that no one from the team has sought him out.

In addition, he warned that as Bundesliga Ambassador, its objective is to bring Mexican players to the German tournament.

“Obviously I appreciate the affection of the people, because the affection of the people and the press, who have me very well classified and seen to be a candidate, but I am the first to not run. And secondly, nobody has spoken to me on my behalf. of the América club, that must be made very clear. Today I am not interested in being a Sports Director; however, I am an ambassador of the Bundesliga, where I am interested in having more Mexican players go to the Bundesliga, that is my biggest goal, more than being the Sports Director of America, “he added.

On the other hand, regarding the Eagles, he admitted that “if there are no championships, it is not a good season” and that this happens “in any big team.”

