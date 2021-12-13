‘I don’t know what to do’; Atlas fans did not know how to celebrate being champion

This time it was not the Minerva roundabout that was filled with euphoria by some rojiblanco celebration. Now, the meeting point was the Children Heroes gazebo, an epicenter of Rojinegra euphoria that minutes after the atlas title it was filled with incredulous fans.

The cries of happiness in older adults, but also the smiles full of illusion of children and young athletes, predominated at this point in which they were placed giant screens to follow the game, where the Rojinegra fans began to meet in recent days, as his team gave a victory to head towards the second title in its history.

“One does not know what to think, this is what one has never done”, said one of these fans moments after Julio Furch’s penalty confirmed the Fox championship.

There was no lack of fans who wore photographs of relatives who died without seeing the champion Atlas, to make them part of this celebration that took 70 years to arrive.

“My wife is days away from getting better, I come from Saltillo, Coahuila, and I just came to see them champions,” explained another joyful fan.

These words came out of these characters with the tranquility of triumph, after 210 minutes of anguish, because that lasted the Final between the Ida and the Vuelta. Particularly tense were the criminal, where a senior citizen was held at the waist by her children, before the fear of fainting.

Although the municipal president of Zapopan, Pablo Lemus, assured that the balance had been white in the stadium and its exterior, in the Glorieta de los Niños Héroes there was at least one injured by a bottle, so this person was treated in an ambulance, although apparently without the incident being serious.

The Guadalajara team has scheduled this Monday a mass in the Guadalajara Cathedral, which will be followed by a parade through the streets of the capital of Jalisco.

How many titles does Atlas have?

The one this Sunday, December 12, was a “Guadalupano miracle” in the middle of the Day of the Virgin because it is just the second title in the history of the Atlas, with the only previous antecedent in 1951.