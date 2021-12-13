Human rights: Cuban activists ask the European Union for a policy change towards the Díaz-Canel dictatorship

People walking on a commercial street in Havana, Cuba, on June 15, 2021. REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini / File Photo

A weeks ago the Sakharov Prize 2021 to Alexei Navalny, one of the leaders of the opposition against Vladimir Putin in Russia who has been in prison since February of this year. However, before the winner of this year’s edition is known, the winners in previous editions Berta Soler Y Guillermo Fariñas had speculated on the possibility of requesting the withdrawal of the prestigious recognition because they understood that there is a “Diplomatic silence” on Human Rights violations in Cuba.

to usually do is the leader of the Ladies in White, a citizen movement that brings together the wives and relatives of Cuban political prisoners and is organized to demand justice. He won Sakharov Prize in 2005, recognized precisely for her work in this NGO. For his part, Fariñas is a journalist and coordinator of the United Antitotalitarianism Forum (FANTU), and has become one of the most important opponents of the Cuban dictatorship due to his constant public appearances and his various forms of resistance, such as having participated in numerous hunger strikes.

Both former winners last week delivered a letter to Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in which they state that They could renounce their respective awards if the EU does not review its position on Human Rights violations in Cuba and gives Cuban civil society a greater place in the face of the abuses of the regime Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Along the same lines, and to show their support for the claim’s position, Cuban civil society activists issued a letter in which they denounced not only the violent wave of repression carried out by the regime and the terrible humanitarian crisis suffered by the Cuban society, but also, and mainly, the responses of the bloc of European countries to the situation and that they consider “too lax” .

“From the massive protests carried out by the Cuban people on July 11 throughout the country, the regime has carried out all kinds of reprisals in a generalized and systematic way, including kidnappings, forced disappearances and arbitrary detentions. To these have been added the convictions in summary proceedings and the excessive prosecution requests against peaceful protesters (with a duration of up to several decades)”, Reads the letter released by the NGO Prisoners Defenders. According to a recent report by this same NGO, the Cuban dictatorship has counted 805 political prisoners in the last year, of which the vast majority correspond to detainees for the July 11 and subsequent demonstrations.

“If we also take into account the terrible humanitarian crisis suffered by Cuban society as a result of the discouraged policies of the regime and the state of vulnerability of thousands of families, we will understand that the situation is serious and desperate. To date, the manifestations of discontent and protests against the dictatorship have not stopped; even so, the regime insists on violence and repression ”, denounce the more than 50 signatories to the letter.

“ Faced with the impunity actions of the Dictatorship against the Cuban people, the responses of various organs of the aforementioned community bloc have been, in our opinion, too lax “, The statement adds,” We ask the organs of the European Union to adopt, in the face of the outrages perpetrated by the Cuban Dictatorship, a more critical stance that truly honors the democratic traditions of the countries that comprise it. ”.

