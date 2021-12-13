Hulk Hogan speaks out on the viral image of Chris Hemsworth and his arms

Chris Hemsworth (37) must live with the permanent sensation of having eyes fixed on him. And is not for less. Hulk Hogan (67), the wrestling legend, remains very attentive to the evolutions of his alter ego. And it is that Hemsworth plans to begin filming a biopic on the life of the professional wrestler, which will issue Netflix.

“I will have to increase my muscle mass considerably, even more than I needed to do for Thor“The Australian explained to Men’s Health last year before starting the process despite the fact that he has always shown an excellent physique. Finally, the filming was logically postponed due to the pandemic, a time that Hemsworth has not wasted.

Just a couple of days ago, the actor shared an image to commemorate the end of the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment in which he plays the god of thunder independently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A photo that immediately became viral for a detail that did not go unnoticed by anyone. And it was impossible not to notice the giant arms from the Australian.

A detail that Hulk Hogan has not ignored either, which for a long time has kept a strict follow-up on the physical preparation of those who have to put themselves in their shoes. After posting a cropped version of the photo to his own Instagram account, Hogan made it clear that he is pleased with the dimensions of the arm: “It looks like it could hit André,” referring to another now-deceased wrestling legend, André. the Giant, with whom he starred in some of his most legendary fights.

It is not the first time that Hogan has spoken about the figure of Chris Hemsworth since at the end of last year he shared another publication in which he praised the progress of the Australian. “Already there! Ready. But is he handsome enough to play me?”, Joked the former fighter, who is about to turn 68 years old and continues to maintain an enviable physical shape.