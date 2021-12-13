How to send a fake location by WhatsApp on iPhone and Android

They ask you insistently to send your location by WhatsApp and you don’t want to? There may be many reasons to deny you since no one should have control over where you are at all times. And there are ways to simulate the location so that they leave you alone: ​​we tell you how to do it whether you have an iPhone or an Android.

Privacy was diluted with the popularization of smartphones, and not only due to the fact that applications take advantage of the data they receive from users: since we are permanently connected, the temptation to communicate at any time has become common. And we have gone on to indulge it, even when contacts go too far and try to exercise a position of control. Therefore, it is better to put barriers keeping data as private as the location well hidden.

WhatsApp allows you to send any address as a location

Left, sending the location in WhatsApp for iPhone; right, WhatsApp for Android

The most common thing when someone asks you for your location is to let the mobile position you using the GPS and then send the point where you are with such high precision that the margin of error is a few meters. This does not pose more risks if you are talking to a person you trust, on the contrary if you do not trust them or simply do not want them to know such private information as the place where you are.

WhatsApp, and other messaging applications, allow you to send the precise location and also a direction chosen by you and without having to get close to where you really are. This facilitates your anonymity, although with a catch: the other person can know if the address you send them could be falsified. If a link appears under the point on the map that is a sign that you looked up the address instead of attaching the location by GPS.

Above, manually chosen location (with link); bottom, actual location (simulated)

Not all mobiles allow the same ways to send a fake location: Android phones can simulate a location to really make believe that you are where you want, the iPhone no (unless you have jailbroken it). With this in mind, let’s see how to prevent your WhatsApp contact from knowing where you are even if you send them the exact point on the map.

How to send fake WhatsApp location on iPhone

When someone asks for your location, and for whatever reason you do not want to send it to them, what you can attach is a approximate address of where you want to be. To do this you must use the upper search, the box that appears in the location menu.

Click on the search box and enter the address you want to send as fake.

You will see a list of places appear around the address you entered, at the bottom of the screen (under “Send my current location, do not click there).

Choose any of the addresses that is close to the location you want

Select the establishment where you want to find yourself. The other person will receive that address as your specific location, although with a web link under the map. You know what this implies.

We recommend that restrict the location to WhatsApp from the settings of your iPhone: go to them, enter the WhatsApp application and remove the “Exact location” option so that you don’t accidentally send it.

In this way, you ensure that you have control over your privacy without the risk that you may send the exact location by mistake.

How to send fake WhatsApp location on Android

Android makes things much simpler if you want to fake your location without the other person knowing that it is really simulated: the developer settings for this system include this option out of the box. Also, you can attach any address just by searching for it, just like on iPhone. Although yes, you already know that it will be easy to distinguish as false since WhatsApp will add a link under the map.

Apart from the address finder, you can simulate any point in the world following the following process:

Activate the developer settings on your Android mobile by going to the settings, going to “About my phone” and pressing the build number ten times.

Install the Fake GPS app. Allows you to “fool” applications making them see that you are anywhere in the world . You choose.

. You choose. Go to the developer settings and look for the “Mock locations” menu. Select the app you downloaded, Fake GPS.

Open the application, give it permission to access the files and put the point on the place on the map you want.

Click on the “play” icon, at the bottom right, and the application will simulate the location you have marked .

. Enter WhatsApp and attach the location as usual : from the clip icon and “Location”. The fake GPS coordinates of your choice will be sent.

: from the clip icon and “Location”. The fake GPS coordinates of your choice will be sent. When you want to stop the simulation, go back to Fake GPS and click on the “pause” icon, at the bottom left.

With this method No one will be able to know that the location you sent is not the real one, you will already be fooling the WhatsApp application itself. It is very useful for those situations in which you do not want to share your true address; Either because you don’t feel like it or because the other person is too controlling. You choose, not the others.