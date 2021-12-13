How to put a Christmas hat on the WhatsApp icon

And we are days away from being able to celebrate one of the most beautiful and striking dates of the year, so your cell phone cannot be left behind. This time I will tell you how you can add a Christmas hat to your icon of WhatsApp, come with me to see what it is about.

WhatsApp is one of the most used apps in Mexico, since we not only use it to communicate with those closest to us, but it also gives us the facility to create work groups. Its use has caused creators to seek to make it more creative and dynamic at this time.

Although it is one of the best known apps, it still hides many secrets undiscovered, that is why this time I will tell you how to add in this Christmas season, a nice Christmas hat that will decorate the main WhatsApp icon, it is very easy and fast.

The first thing you should do is go to Google and look for an image that you like of a Christmas hat, remember that it must be in png format and have a transparent background to ensure that it can work correctly, so run to find the best option.

With the image ready, go to download the application Nova Launcher, an app that is only available for Android operating systems, so I regret to inform you that those who have iOS will not be able to perform this very creative trick.

When you have downloaded this application, you must open the app after accepting the customization of your telephone, then apply the WhatsApp icon until the edit option appears, this is the right moment in which it will allow you to change it by opening your gallery.

Select the image you downloaded of the Christmas hat, click on save changes and so automatic The WhatsApp icon will have changed to the one of your choice, so do not wait and try so that you receive these dates with more Christmas spirit.

Remember that you can also customize the background of your conversations, so you can get creative and change it for a Christmas one, not to mention your profile picture. More and more, apps are getting more creative and interested in providing a better service.

How to put a Christmas hat on the WhatsApp icon. Photo: pexels



As you can see, it is not so difficult to change the image of your WhatsApp icon, besides that you can do it at any time of your free time, I assure you that it will not take more than fifteen minutes to do it and you will be very satisfied with the results.