A pioneering investigation of National Institute of Health and Welfare of Great Britain found that excess stress reduced men’s life expectancy more than lack of exercise, according to data from men in their 30s.

The study revealed that lack of exercise significantly reduced the life expectancy of 30-year-old men in 2.4 years; Meanwhile, excess stress was reduced by 2.8 years.

“The effects on life expectancy in older people were similar but smaller than in younger age groups,” the scientists noted.

Cooking therapy expert Charlotte Hastings, a psychotherapeutic counselor, commented on the benefits of cooking.

“When we give our full attention to preparing a meal, it is a truly embodied meditation that leaves us feeling refreshed, relaxed and ready for life,” Hastings explained.

“By focusing on chopping, stirring, mixing, feeding and indulging ourselves … [esto] generates a sense of purpose. “

Hastings added: “Our parasympathetic nervous system also calms down and calms down due to the release of dopamine, which motivates and stimulates our neural pathways to repeat this rewarding task.”

Digging deeper into the benefits of culinary therapy, Grubby, a subscription service for herbal recipe kits, put this to the test.

Grubby sent plant-based meals to 17 volunteers who used a Fitbit to monitor their heart rate before, during and after cooking.

Subsequently, the participants completed a survey to assess their emotional state while cooking.

Of the participants, 100 percent agreed that cooking had a “positive effect on mental health and well-being”.

The results also revealed that 93 percent of the participants felt that cooking was “a helpful way to relax“and to get away from the workday.

Additionally, 73 percent of the participants agreed that cooking had “a general calming effect on [su] state of mind “.

While 100 percent of respondents would recommend cooking to a friend to help them relax after work, there are other ways to relieve stress.

The NHS stated, “If you’re stressed, whether it’s from your job or something more personal, the first step to feeling better is identifying the cause. “

Developing emotional strength, having a good social network and adopting a positive attitude are key factors for good stress management.

Professor Cary Cooper, an occupational health expert at Lancaster University, spoke on behalf of the NHS.

Professor Cooper suggests that exercise can help “reduce some of the emotional intensity” that one feels when feeling stressed.

Moving your body is a great way to clear your mind, allowing a person to approach their problems more calmly.

Another key move is to “take control” of your situation. “That feeling of loss of control is one of the main causes of stress and lack of well-being,” he explained.

Taking action is empowering and crucial to finding solutions to problems that cause you stress.

Professor Cooper also emphasized the power to connect with colleagues, friends and family, especially to laugh.

Other stress-busting activities include making alone time, setting goals, doing community work, and prioritizing “tasks that will make a real difference.”

