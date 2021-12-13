How did Checo Pérez help Max Verstappen to be crowned?

Max verstappen It is very clear to him and he said it after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, “Without Checo I would not have been able to win the championship today.” And he pointed it out without any diplomacy, the Mexican Sergio perez He worked as a teammate is seldom seen, not being a ‘lackey’ but fighting battles that benefited the now champion.

Checo Pérez affected, hindered or defeated Lewis hamilton at least eight times this season, but it was at the last Grand Prix where he made the most difference.

First was in qualifying where he sacrificed his fastest lap to serve as a “crane” for Verstappen, who behind him found the air suction necessary to take pole position.

Then at the start, when Hamilton got past Max, Checo placed third with an equal pace or better than Verstappen and stayed on the track, after the leaders of both Mercedes and Red Bull entered the pits.

On lap 20, Hamilton on fresh hard tires caught up with Pérez, but one thing is to reach and quite another to pass.

At turn five the British attacked from the outside, space that Checo left him, only as a hook to beat the braking inside. In the 9, Hamilton tried again, in fact he overtook the Mexican, but the response of the Red Bull driver was immediate, as well kept him at bay until the finish line, where with DRS, again the steering wheel of Mercedes tried, but it was until 5, where he could finally get in front of the Guadalajara.

In order to respond to Hamilton, Pérez had to take his engine to an extreme mode. The power units have different maps or working modes, some that demand more from the machine but give more power, which can lead to deterioration and degradation even to the extreme of ‘thundering’.

Not many can boast, maybe just Fernando Alonso, which contained Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes with old tires. Checo Pérez can tell at least four similar anecdotes in 2021.

The one from Abu Dhabi won the nickname of “legend” by Max Verstappen, who managed to cut Hamilton by almost eight seconds thanks to Checo’s spartan defense.

Those seconds were, in the long run, key for Verstappen to stay in the fight and somehow have a chance when luck, and the inexperience of Nicholas Latifi, caused a Safety Car to be presented in the last four laps of the race and then it happened the epic, almost cinematic ending we all saw.

Unfortunately for Checo Pérez, his engine couldn’t handle the wear. From the pits they warned him that the power unit was about to collapse and they removed it three laps from the end when, not only did he have the podium in the bag, but he could have stalked Lewis Hamilton and take second place from him, since the Mexican had also entered the pits with the yellow tires on fresh tires.

Mercedes sinned as a conservative and he did not want to, and when he wanted it was too late for Hamilton to change tires with Safety Car without losing positions, as if the Red Bulls got it, who made the call immediately. The trick is to do it quickly to take advantage of the fact that everyone must lower their speed to 40 percent, then with the distance they had they did not lose position.

The telemetry that monitors the entire car from pits gave Pérez the bad news that it could not finish, but its main task had already been accomplished. The engine already had many kilometers of use, but it had also been demanded to the maximum to help Max and if it had continued on the track it could have caused Checo to abandon the circuit and thus the Grand Prix would have ended without a green flag. say, Hamilton would have kept the tip no need to run. Thus, even with his timely withdrawal to the pits, Checo Pérez helped to have a race lap.

Once Max Verstappen crossed the goal did not stop praising Checo Pérez because of what happened in Abu Dhabi, but the teamwork was present all year *:

–The undercut in Monaco that helped Hamilton finish only seventh.ç

–The duel in Baku throughout the race, which had Leiws in third, and after the abandonment of Max, his victory in the restart.

–His job to pressure Lewis in France and that prevented me from going into the pits.

-TObeat Hamilton to the fastest lap point at Silverstone.

-The first edition of his perfect defense against the 7-time champion in Turkey, which sent him to fifth place for Verstappen’s second.

–He was on his heels in Mexico and with that Max sailed calmly to victory.

-In Brazil, first he struggled too much to pass it and then took away the fast lap from the great Lewis.

–In Abu Dhabi, he challenges him to a duel with 8 seconds remaining.

If you add up each point that Checo frustrated Hamilton and his work is even more valuable.

Data courtesy of @ElChecoLopez