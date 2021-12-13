Here’s how Intel aims to keep Moore’s Law going

A RibbonFET architecture transistor Image : Intel

When turned 50, Moore’s Law started to wobbleBut technologies like FinFET made it possible to reduce the size of the transistors to keep it going. Now Intel has introduced a series of novelties with the goal of “pushing” Moore’s Law beyond 2025.

These innovations, announced by Intel’s Components Research Group at IEDM 2021, focus on three areas: 1) scaling technologies to develop more transistors in the future; 2) new capabilities in processors to improve their power and memory; and 3) exploring new concepts in physics to revolutionize computing. Translated from the language of marketing, these areas involve:

1. New 3D stacking technologies for processors. Intel wants to multiply by 10 the interconnect density in the packaging of its chips with technologies such as Foveros Direct, which allows for hybrid junction interconnects of less than 10 microns. The company has proposed to the industry to establish new standards to facilitate interconnection between chips.

Intel proposes to leave the FinFET era behind by implementing RibbonFET as a new transistor architecture, and taking a multi-transistor stacking approach to fit more per square millimeter. By making the transistors grow upward, the company aims to gain a 30-50% margin in logical scaling that keeps Moore’s Law alive.

Finally, Intel is investigating new materials “just a few atoms thick” to stop talking about nanometers and start talking about angstroms; that is, much smaller transistors. But this possibility of overcoming the limitations of silicon is not expected until the next decade.

2. New feeding technologies based on GaN. Gallium Nitride can operate at extremely high temperatures and power levels, leading to a low-loss power supply and faster processors. Combined with silicon CMOS on a 300mm wafer, more efficient memories are achieved and motherboard components and space are reduced.

A related advance is the use of new ferroelectric materials in DRAM memories. A lower latency read / write capacity will allow you to cope with the increasing complexity of games and artificial intelligence programs.

3. New research in quantum computing based on silicon transistors. Intel is studying the option of replacing the classic MOSFET transistors with the application of this new physics. Its researchers have just shown a spin-orbit magnetoelectric logic device (MESO) at room temperature, and are advancing research on spintronic materials to achieve a fully functional spin-orbit device.

Intel has introduced Tangle Lake, a superconducting quantum processor that packs 49 qubits and is manufactured on one of its conventional 300-millimeter wafer lines. The company has presented the process flows for scalable quantum computing that is compatible with current CMOS fabrication.