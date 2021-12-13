Heart of Chernobyl for Xbox

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl It will be available next launch year on Xbox consoles and also on Xbox Game Pass from day one. The development of this new installment has been quite long and even with some complications, but finally if everything goes according to plan in 2022 we will be able to enjoy it and live a true survival experience.

STALKER 2 has a lot of variety and possibilities when it comes to advancing in the game, it will offer us, as we confirmed a few days ago, a really huge map to explore and a duration at the height of the best RPGs, completing everything it offers will take us more than 100 hours. From the game’s official website we can read some interesting details about the game’s mechanics and all the possibilities it will offer us, we are ahead for those who do not know the saga of one of the most promising games of 2022 for Xbox.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, pure survival

Experience unique gameplay, with the elements of a first person shooter, immersive simulator and horror.

Play a major role in a non-linear story set in the local post-apocalyptic dark sci-fi setting. Your duty is to decide the fate of the Zone.

Benchmarking graphics powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Official Mod Support, giving cunning stalkers freedom to expand and enrich the game universe.

Multiplayer will arrive shortly after the release date as a free update for the game.

These points are some of the main references offered by the game, we must bear in mind that it will work with a graphics engine as ambitious as the one Unreal Engine 5. Survival and terror come together in STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, this is not said in any way, the game will subject us to a sometimes claustrophobic atmosphere that will cause us situations of anguish and on more than one occasion it will give us the hair of tip.

We will also have elements of humor, not everything is drama in the game, the missions are developed like an RPG and we will have moments where we can solve problems by talking and not shooting, with surreal conversations typical of the world where it takes place.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be available on Xbox on April 28, 2022 in both physical and digital formats and Xbox Game Pass.