Health and well-being, main requests of Tabasco people to the Virgin of Guadalupe

Health and well-being were the main requests of the Tabasco to the Virgin of Tepeyac, during her visit to the Shrine of Guadalupe, located in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood.

From the very early hours of this Sunday, little by little the parishioners from different parts of the state began to congregate in the temple, where its parish priest, Father Denis Ochoa Vidal, officiated the mass.

In that sense, some parishioners commented on the miracles that the “morenita del Tepeyac” has done in her life and family, such is the case of Luis Fernando Santiago Pérez, who from Brisas del Carrizal, came to thank for the health of his little one.

“Health, well-being, more than anything health because that is the only thing we ask of him, that the child be well because he has gone wrong, he had already died, and that is the request, that is why his name is José de Jesús, thanks to My virgin, I promised you that I was going to bring it to you and here it is, I bring it to you, it is one year and six months old; it came out of your brain asymptomatic, as it had been in the womb for so long, your little brain was compressing it, -¿ What did they promise the Virgin? – Well, if he kept it to me, he would bring him every 12 days from Guadalupe, and that he would give up alcohol and drugs, so that he would help me to be a good man, for him , to form a good family, “he said.

For her part, María Cruz Jiménez recalled that she converted to Catholicism, after repeatedly hearing the song of the Virgin of Guadalupe in her dreams.

“Last night we went to the tour of the Virgin, we passed through the churches and today we come to bring my goddaughter to the Virgin because we promised her since she was tender, in a little while we will have a rosary at 3, at 5 and at 6 in the afternoon, we We are from here in Villahermosa, from the Center; I thank the Virgin because in my home she has helped me a lot, we were not Catholics before, but I always heard the song of the Virgin and I dreamed of it, because I said that when be great, because when we were in the power of my mother, we arrived in the church that our mother arrived, then, when I was older I already looked for my most holy mother and since then I put her altar and every year I go to the tour and I make him his prayer, “he explained.

Similarly, those who asked for a miracle were the vendors of candles and flowers installed around the Sanctuary, because it has been a very difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic; This is how Judith de la Cruz Alejandro put it.

“Apart from the fact that it is low, the price rose, right now the box is at 380 pesos, -How many candles? – 20 candles, before the box was at 250, 240, 230, imagine how much we are going to earn, I no longer know You beat him, -How much do you give it to right now? – Right now at 30 pesos the candles, -And how much were they previously? – Previously they were at 20 to 25 pesos, imagine. We wait this day to celebrate the virgin, mainly to sell Our products, for our sales, for those who sell flowers, there are no sales at all, they are very low, both for flowers and candles, “he said.

It is worth mentioning that during the celebrations of the Guadalupana, in the Sanctuary sanitary measures were implemented to allow access; Three sanitary filters were placed, in addition to each person having only five minutes to face the image of the Virgin, from there they had to continue on their way to avoid crowds.