He is Vicent Sinclair, the son of Vin Diesel who debuted in ‘Fast and Furious’

We know that Fast and furious 9 explore the origins of Toretto’s life, since the main villain of the film is Dom’s brother, Jakob Toretto, who was played by WWE wrestler and actor John Cena, one of the star signings of the most recent installment of the saga.

Because in this ninth installment there are many flashbacks about Dominic Toretto’s childhood, a child actor was needed to take on this role and what better than Vin Diesel’s son.

Vin Diesel and his wife, the Mexican actress and model Paloma Jiménez are the parents of three children, Hania Riley, Pauline Sinclair and Vincent Sinclair, who is the middle brother of the family and is about to turn 11 years old.

Vincent Sinclair was commissioned to interpret the children’s version of Dominic Toretto, the character that his father gave life to for the first time in 2001 and apparently has talent in his blood, because despite being his first appearance in the cinema, he did it in a wonderful way, largely because his father was on the lookout of him all the time on recordings.

It is not yet known if Vincent Sinclair will continue in the act, but he seems to be very happy with his participation in the series of Fast and furiousThis can be verified with the photographs that Vin Diesel shared during the recordings, where he is very pleased with his work, this without counting that due to his performance, the 11-year-old received a rather attractive salary.

According to the portal TMZ, Vincent filmed every scene for the movie in 2019 when he was nine years old and received a payment of more than a thousand dollars a day of work, something approximate to 19 thousand pesos for each day that was presented to the recording set.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Vin Diesel said that the idea of ​​his son playing the child version of his character was not his idea, but the director’s idea, who proposed that his son join the cast of the film. film.

“I can’t take the credit, it was the idea of ​​Justin Lin, the director, we’ve been making these movies for so long, when my kids were born we were working on one of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies, so the director and the cast have a relationship special with my children”, He expressed.

Likewise, Vin Diese assured that the most difficult thing for his son was working more than 12 hours in a row, since it is his debut in the cinema, but he achieved it thanks to his discipline, since he even reviewed his lines with other members of the production .