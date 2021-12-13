Great debut! Billie Eilish gave a revealing first monologue for Saturday Night Live

U.S-. This Saturday Billie eilish took another big step in her career and made her debut as the host of the American television show Saturday night Live. The artist was confident while giving her first monologue in which she spoke about her dreams and her future. The performance was also in charge of him, so he presented his new single Male Fantasy.

Eilish, who took the stage in an eccentric white dress, commented that she was excited to grow old “because I am only now beginning to understand who I really am as a person.” After mentioning her look of the night, she talked about her particular sense of fashion. “Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes, and it really wasn’t just for comfort or style,” the young woman began.

“It’s hard for me to say, but the real reason I was wearing oversized clothes back then is because it was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an older movie,” he joked. Eilish. The young woman also reflected on her unexpected new role as a presenter on Saturday night Live: “I never thought I would be the host.”

“In fact, I used to say that I hated acting, but the truth is that when I was little I loved it! My mom and dad were both actors. So is my brother, Finneas. And it was my dream to be in a movie. And I remember when that dream died, “he said. Eilish. The singer later revealed that the defining moment was when the singer was 9 years old and her mother “wrote a movie inspired by her life.”

“She chose my brother, Finneas, as her son, he played the mother, and in the movie, she didn’t have any daughter! True story! ”He joked Eilish while her mother took the stage with a sweatshirt that said “Mom of Finneas.” Regarding the arrival of his 20th birthday, he said: “I spent many years pretending to be someone that I am not, basically, acting. And someone wise once said to me, ‘Billie, you should never act.’ And that person was my mom. ”