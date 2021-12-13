Golden Globes Announced Nominees Amid Boycott Against Him | TV and Show
The organization is determined to present its awards in a ceremony scheduled for January 9 of next year, despite the fact that NBC, which has broadcast the Golden Globes since 1996, will not broadcast the event due to accusations of corruption and lack of diversity among the grouping.
“Dune”, “Coda”, “Belfast”, “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog” will compete for the Golden Globe for the best dramatic film at the 79th edition of the awards, which will not be broadcast on television after the boycott imposed by the major Hollywood studios.
In the category of best musical or comedy the candidates are “Cyrano”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Tick, tick … Boom!”, And “West Side Story”the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced on Monday.
For their part, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany raised their faces for Marvel, in the section for Best Limited Series or Movie for TV.
Best director
Kenneth Branagh.
Jane Campion.
Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Steven Spielberg.
Denis Villeneuve.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Alain Haim, for Licorice Pizza.
Jennifer Lawrence, by Don’t look up.
Emma Stone, by Cruella.
Rachel Zegler, for West Side Story.
Marion Cotillard, by Annette.
Leonardo DiCaprio, by Don’t look up.
Peter Dinklage, by Cyrano.
Andrew Garfield, for Tick Tick Boom.
Cooper Hoffman, for Licorice Pizza.
Anthony Ramos, for In the heights.
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano.
Don’t look up.
Licorice Pizza.
Tick Tick Boom.
West side story
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
Benedict Cumberbatch
Will Smith
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Javier Bardem
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
Jessica chastain
Olivia colman
Nicole Kidman
Lady Gaga
Kristen Stewart
Best Drama Movie
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Caitríona Balfe, for Belfast.
Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story.
Kristen Dunst, for The Power of the Dog.
Aunjanue Ellis, by King Richard.
Ruth Negga, for Passing.
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben Affleck.
Jamie Dorna.
Ciarán Hinds.
Troy Kotsur.
Kodi Smit-McPhee.
Best Screenplay for a Movie
Licorize Pizza.
Belfast.
The power of the dog.
Don’t look up.
Being the Ricardos.
Best Original Soundtrack
The French Dispatch.
Charm.
The power of the dog.
Parallel mothers.
Dune.
Best Non-English Speaking Cinematography
Compartment No. 6
Drive my car.
A hero.
Parallel mothers.
The hand of God.
Best animated film
Charm
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Comedy Series
Hacks.
The Great.
Ted Lasso.
Reservation Dogs.
Only murders in the building.
Best Drama Series
Pose.
Lupine.
Succession.
The squid game.
The Morning Show.
Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
The assistant
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, for Succession.
Lee Jung-jae, for The Squid Game.
Billy Porter, for Pose.
Jeremy strong, for Succession.
Omar Sy, by Lupine.
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Buildin
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor in a Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress in a Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso