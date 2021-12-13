Golden Globes Announced Nominees Amid Boycott Against Him | TV and Show

The organization is determined to present its awards in a ceremony scheduled for January 9 of next year, despite the fact that NBC, which has broadcast the Golden Globes since 1996, will not broadcast the event due to accusations of corruption and lack of diversity among the grouping.

“Dune”, “Coda”, “Belfast”, “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog” will compete for the Golden Globe for the best dramatic film at the 79th edition of the awards, which will not be broadcast on television after the boycott imposed by the major Hollywood studios.

In the category of best musical or comedy the candidates are “Cyrano”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Tick, tick … Boom!”, And “West Side Story”the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced on Monday.

For their part, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany raised their faces for Marvel, in the section for Best Limited Series or Movie for TV.

Best director

Kenneth Branagh.
Jane Campion.
Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Steven Spielberg.
Denis Villeneuve.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Alain Haim, for Licorice Pizza.
Jennifer Lawrence, by Don’t look up.
Emma Stone, by Cruella.
Rachel Zegler, for West Side Story.
Marion Cotillard, by Annette.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, by Don’t look up.
Peter Dinklage, by Cyrano.
Andrew Garfield, for Tick Tick Boom.
Cooper Hoffman, for Licorice Pizza.
Anthony Ramos, for In the heights.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano.
Don’t look up.
Licorice Pizza.
Tick ​​Tick Boom.
West side story

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch
Will Smith
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Javier Bardem

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Jessica chastain
Olivia colman
Nicole Kidman
Lady Gaga
Kristen Stewart

Best Drama Movie

Belfast
Coda
Dune
King richard
The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitríona Balfe, for Belfast.
Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story.
Kristen Dunst, for The Power of the Dog.
Aunjanue Ellis, by King Richard.
Ruth Negga, for Passing.

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck.
Jamie Dorna.
Ciarán Hinds.
Troy Kotsur.
Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Best Screenplay for a Movie

Licorize Pizza.
Belfast.
The power of the dog.
Don’t look up.
Being the Ricardos.

Best Original Soundtrack

The French Dispatch.
Charm.
The power of the dog.
Parallel mothers.
Dune.

Best Non-English Speaking Cinematography

Compartment No. 6
Drive my car.
A hero.
Parallel mothers.
The hand of God.

Best animated film

Charm
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Comedy Series

Hacks.
The Great.
Ted Lasso.
Reservation Dogs.
Only murders in the building.

Best Drama Series

Pose.
Lupine.
Succession.
The squid game.
The Morning Show.

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
The assistant
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, for Succession.
Lee Jung-jae, for The Squid Game.
Billy Porter, for Pose.
Jeremy strong, for Succession.
Omar Sy, by Lupine.

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Buildin
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

