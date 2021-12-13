Golden Globes Announced Nominees Amid Boycott Against Him | TV and Show

The organization is determined to present its awards in a ceremony scheduled for January 9 of next year, despite the fact that NBC, which has broadcast the Golden Globes since 1996, will not broadcast the event due to accusations of corruption and lack of diversity among the grouping.

“Dune”, “Coda”, “Belfast”, “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog” will compete for the Golden Globe for the best dramatic film at the 79th edition of the awards, which will not be broadcast on television after the boycott imposed by the major Hollywood studios.

In the category of best musical or comedy the candidates are “Cyrano”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Tick, tick … Boom!”, And “West Side Story”the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced on Monday.

For their part, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany raised their faces for Marvel, in the section for Best Limited Series or Movie for TV.

Best director

Kenneth Branagh.

Jane Campion.

Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Steven Spielberg.

Denis Villeneuve.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Alain Haim, for Licorice Pizza.

Jennifer Lawrence, by Don’t look up.

Emma Stone, by Cruella.

Rachel Zegler, for West Side Story.

Marion Cotillard, by Annette.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, by Don’t look up.

Peter Dinklage, by Cyrano.

Andrew Garfield, for Tick Tick Boom.

Cooper Hoffman, for Licorice Pizza.

Anthony Ramos, for In the heights.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano.

Don’t look up.

Licorice Pizza.

Tick ​​Tick Boom.

West side story

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch

Will Smith

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Javier Bardem

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Jessica chastain

Olivia colman

Nicole Kidman

Lady Gaga

Kristen Stewart

Best Drama Movie

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitríona Balfe, for Belfast.

Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story.

Kristen Dunst, for The Power of the Dog.

Aunjanue Ellis, by King Richard.

Ruth Negga, for Passing.

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck.

Jamie Dorna.

Ciarán Hinds.

Troy Kotsur.

Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Best Screenplay for a Movie

Licorize Pizza.

Belfast.

The power of the dog.

Don’t look up.

Being the Ricardos.

Best Original Soundtrack

The French Dispatch.

Charm.

The power of the dog.

Parallel mothers.

Dune.

Best Non-English Speaking Cinematography

Compartment No. 6

Drive my car.

A hero.

Parallel mothers.

The hand of God.

Best animated film

Charm

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Comedy Series

Hacks.

The Great.

Ted Lasso.

Reservation Dogs.

Only murders in the building.

Best Drama Series

Pose.

Lupine.

Succession.

The squid game.

The Morning Show.

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

The assistant

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, for Succession.

Lee Jung-jae, for The Squid Game.

Billy Porter, for Pose.

Jeremy strong, for Succession.

Omar Sy, by Lupine.

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Buildin

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso