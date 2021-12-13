Golden Globes 2022: Date, time, where to see and nominees

We tell you everything you need to know about the award! Getty Images

Where to watch the 2022 Golden Globes live broadcast?

Although Golden globes have always been the prelude to what we will see in the OscarsAfter so many controversies and accusations of being manipulated by the interests of some, it was confirmed that this award will be awarded, although it is not known if there will be a television broadcast.

When do you announce the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes?

This Monday at 6:00 am the nominees for the 2022 installment will be announced. So get ready to see all the nominated movies and series, will streaming platforms make history again?

Who are the nominees for the Golden Globes 2022?

On December 13 the nominations are announced, so it is expected that series and films such as ‘The Squid Game’, the protagonist Shang-Chi in history, Succession, Dune, are the ones we see on the list .

Who could be the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes?

Although we do not know who the nominees are, we do bring some predictions of what to expect for that day.

Best drama

The biggest bets are on ‘Belfast’, ‘Dune’, ‘King Richard’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’, and for many these films do not leave an open space for another tape to sneak in. Part of the challenge of predicting this year is that you don’t know which movies will be included in comedy or drama, and if you consider ‘CODA’ as a drama, you have a lot of opportunity here.

Nor should we underestimate ‘Nightmare Alley’ or ‘Being the Ricardos’ just like any of Ridley Scott’s films: ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘The Last Duel’.

Drama actor

Will Smith (‘King Richard’), Benedict Cumberbatch (‘The Power of the Dog’) and Denzel Washington (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’) are almost assured in this category, although Joaquin Phoenix has a chance for his low-key performance in ‘ C’mon C’mon ‘(assuming they consider it a drama), and on a long shot, Nicolas Cage could come in for’ Pig ‘.

Drama actress

The following quartet is almost a safe bet and they will have their nomination for the Golden globes: Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’), Jessica Chastain (‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’), Nicole Kidman (‘Being the Ricardos’) and Lady Gaga (‘House of Gucci’). As for that last space to complete the five nominees, Penelope Cruz and Olivia Colman are part of the conversation for their roles in ‘Parallel Mothers’ and ‘The Lost Daughter’, respectively.

Comedy or musical

This was the best year for musicals and, unlike some previous years, Golden globes They have many works to choose from in this category. ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Tick, tick… Boom!’ They have a great opportunity to get into this lineup. But they will compete with the comedies ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’.

Musical or comedy actor

There are four actors everyone is betting on: Andrew Garfield (‘Tick, tick … Boom!’), Peter Dinklage (‘Cyrano’), Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Don’t Look Up’) and Anthony Ramos (‘In the Heights’ ). And to this group Ansel Elgort (‘West Side Story’) may appear, but in a year in which the organization is under controversy, it is difficult for him to obtain his nomination due to the rape accusations that weigh on this actor who was not taken in mind for the promotion of the film.

Musical or comedy actress

The two obvious choices for a Golden globe They are Alana Haim for ‘Licorice Pizza’ and Rachel Zegler for ‘West Side Story’. You can also put Emma Stone for ‘Cruella’ and if ‘CODA’ enters comedy, Emilia Jones could be nominated. Other more realistic options are Melissa Berrera (In the Heights’), Jennifer Lawrence (‘Don’t Look Up’) and Renate Reinsve (‘The Worst Person in the World’).