Golden Globes 2022: Complete List of Series Nominees – Series News

‘Succession’ leads the list of candidates in the television categories of the famous awards given each year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The next January 9, 2022 will take place the 79th edition of the Golden Globes and we already know the complete list of nominees in the different categories recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Those in charge of announcing the candidates to win one of what so far considered one of the most prestigious awards contests in the industry have been Snoop Dogg and the president of the association, Helen Hoehne.
The awards ceremony will not be televised on this occasion, as announced by the US network NBC last May after the scandals and criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, both for its lack of representation and various conflicts of an ethical nature among its members. Since then, the organization says it has “worked tirelessly to change the structure from top to bottom” and that “more people of color have been involved in decision-making” and that 21 new journalists have been added to its ranks. that guarantee greater diversity.
The Golden Globes, about to disappear
The most nominated series and that will start with an advantage in the 79th edition of the awards is Succession, the hit HBO fiction series that recently premiered its third season as one of the biggest debuts of the year. Fiction has been nominated in five categories, while it is closely followed by the AppleTV + series The Morning Show Y Ted lasso with four each of them. Regarding the nominations received by networks and platforms, HBO leads with 12 nominations, followed by Netflix (10), Hulu (10) and Apple TV + (8).
You can check the full list of the series nominated for the Golden Globes below:
Best drama series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
The Squid Game
Succession
Best Actor (Drama)
Brian Cox, Succession
Jung-jae Lee, The Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Actress (Drama)
Uzo Aduba, In therapy
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Musical or Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
Only murders in the building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso
Best Actress (Comedy)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor (Comedy)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
Martin Short, Only murders in the building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso
Best TV Movie or Miniseries
Dopesick: Story of an addiction
The assistant
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
The Lewinsky Affair
Best Actor (TV Movie or Miniseries)
Paul Bettany, Scarlet Witch and Vision
Oscar Isaac, Secrets of a marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick: Story of an addiction
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The snake
Best Actress (TV Movie or Miniseries)
Jessica Chastain, Secrets of a marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Vision
Margaret Qualley, The assistant
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted lasso
Yeong-Su Oh, The Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick: Story of an addiction
Andie MacDowell, The assistant
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso
