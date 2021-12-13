Golden Globes 2022: Complete List of Series Nominees – Series News

‘Succession’ leads the list of candidates in the television categories of the famous awards given each year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The next January 9, 2022 will take place the 79th edition of the Golden Globes and we already know the complete list of nominees in the different categories recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Those in charge of announcing the candidates to win one of what so far considered one of the most prestigious awards contests in the industry have been Snoop Dogg and the president of the association, Helen Hoehne.

The awards ceremony will not be televised on this occasion, as announced by the US network NBC last May after the scandals and criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, both for its lack of representation and various conflicts of an ethical nature among its members. Since then, the organization says it has “worked tirelessly to change the structure from top to bottom” and that “more people of color have been involved in decision-making” and that 21 new journalists have been added to its ranks. that guarantee greater diversity.

The Golden Globes, about to disappear

The most nominated series and that will start with an advantage in the 79th edition of the awards is Succession, the hit HBO fiction series that recently premiered its third season as one of the biggest debuts of the year. Fiction has been nominated in five categories, while it is closely followed by the AppleTV + series The Morning Show Y Ted lasso with four each of them. Regarding the nominations received by networks and platforms, HBO leads with 12 nominations, followed by Netflix (10), Hulu (10) and Apple TV + (8).

You can check the full list of the series nominated for the Golden Globes below:

Best drama series

Lupine



The Morning Show



Pose



The Squid Game



Succession



Best Actor (Drama)

Brian Cox, Succession

Jung-jae Lee, The Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actress (Drama)

Uzo Aduba, In therapy

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Musical or Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only murders in the building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

Best Actress (Comedy)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor (Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only murders in the building

Martin Short, Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso

Best TV Movie or Miniseries

Dopesick: Story of an addiction



The assistant



Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad



The Lewinsky Affair



Best Actor (TV Movie or Miniseries)

Paul Bettany, Scarlet Witch and Vision

Oscar Isaac, Secrets of a marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick: Story of an addiction

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The snake

Best Actress (TV Movie or Miniseries)

Jessica Chastain, Secrets of a marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Vision

Margaret Qualley, The assistant

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted lasso

Yeong-Su Oh, The Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick: Story of an addiction

Andie MacDowell, The assistant

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso

