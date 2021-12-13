Get this amazing game for FREE on GOG for a limited time

Of course, if you follow us, you will not miss the games, even if you don’t have money. As we usually do, we inform you of all the free titles that you can get from the various stores, such as Steam, the Epic Games Store or even the Microsoft Store itself. But CD Projekt also has one of the best known, most famous and now you will also visit GOG to get the game they give away today.

And is that for the next 48 hours, available until 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on Wednesday the 15th, we can get Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun totally free on GOG.com. As you already know, one of the best characteristics by which the GOG store is defined is that all the games they offer do not need online activation or connection to play.

Download the new free game from GOG.com now

In 1620 in Japan, five highly specialized assassins fight for the Shogun in his war against conspiracy and rebellion. Take control of this deadly team and cut through the lines from the shadows among dozens of enemies.