From Rihanna to Kim Kardashian, they are the richest women in America

The achievements of women around the world have begun to recognize themselves more and more. From the sports field to the musical, the influence and importance of women has outstanding During the last years. Such is the case of those that have managed to consolidate some of the most impressive fortunes of all U.S. In order to celebrate its successes, the magazine Forbes has presented the seventh annual list Women’s richer of the world power, who raised their patrimony in a 31% since last year, giving a result of 118 billion dollars in total. They are the richest women in the USA:

Diane hendricks

For the fourth year in a row, Diane Top of list thanks to co-founder of roofing supply company ABC, which she promoted with her late husband Ken, who died in 2007. The fortune of the businesswoman rose to an estimated of $ 11 billion, making her the first woman in the United States to make a career out of herself to exceed a net worth of 10 billion dollars.

Diane Hendricks ranks first on the list. Photo: Twitter @Forbes

Rihanna

It was recently revealed that Rihanna, who is known for her influence in the industry musical, became a billionaire thanks to the company Fenty Beauty, her main source of income so far, in addition to other businesses such as her lingerie brand and, of course, the hits that are part of her musical career. Currently, Rihanna has become one of the 26 record women on the list of those who have a fortune with 10 digits.

Rihanna has also made her fortune in her own right. Photo: Twitter @LuRodriguezz_

New billionaires

Other new women on the billionaire list include Anne Wojcicki from 23andMe and the founder of the dating app Bumble, Whitney wolfe herd; fintech entrepreneur Jenny Just; the founder of the insurance company, Robyn Jones and Kim Kardashian West herself, whose fortune has also increased due to the popularity and increased value of Skims, her own underwear brand.

Among the best known names is also that of Dolly parton, who bolstered its music catalog with a smart investment in the Dollywood theme park; the supermodel Cindy crawford, due to the success of its skincare line; Heather Hasson and Trina Spear who run the elegant firm of medical uniforms Figs; Caryn Seidman-Becker who bought the airport security company Clear Secure.