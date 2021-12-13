Fortnite: C3 S1 – ALL missions, secrets and rewards

Fortnite Battle Royale Change Battle Island again. Arrive the Chapter 3 and the Season 1, with which we have a completely new map with respect to the previous Chapter and, as always, new weapons, battle pass characters and mechanics to exploit in our games on the Island. In this guide you will we will tell you everything so we don’t leave you anything by the way.

After The Foundation and Agent Jones they have bundled it up in the base that the OI had under the Island, they have turned around in order to end the Ultimate Reality. Now … it’s time to face the new world.

How to level up fast

As always, we have our Updated entry to Chapter 3, Season 1 with the better systems to level up:

Season 1 Updates

Here we will collect the main changes and most important news that they come to Fortnite through the updates, usually weekly, that Epic releases for the game.

Season 1 Missions

In Season 1, the mission system is very simple again and you will hardly need any kind of guide to complete them. Here we will explain what does each type of mission consist of and what you must do to complete them.

Season 1 Characters (NPCs), Quests, and Rewards

During the Season 1 from Chapter 3 we will start with 20 characters or NPCs that will give us access to services that we will pay with gold bars. Unfortunately, this time they won’t give us missions, at least for now.

Shanta missions

Shanta has her own missions, which allow you unlock new cosmetic styles. Here we will show you how they are easily activated and completed.

How to unlock Spider-Man

Fortnite gives us the option, this Season, to get Spider-Man and various suits for the wall-crawler completely free. The process is quite simple and here we tell you how to do it:

Weapons of Season 1

The Season 1 from Chapter 3 of Fortnite Battle Royale welcomes a lot of new weapons, including a deadly assault rifle with red dot sight that we can shoot in the first person. Here we will tell you all about the new weapons and weapons available as they are added to the game:

Fish of Season 1

During the new Season 1 from Chapter 3 of Fortnite Battle Royale we have available again the fishing system using the fishing rods. Players can capture this time up to 28 different fish with very useful effects for the game. Here we show you where they appear and how to catch them all:

Wild Animals Season 1

The wild animals repopulate the battle island in Fortnite Battle Royale during this Season 1 of Chapter 3. As in previous occasions we can hunt wolves, boars, sharks or crows, among other wild species that offer various tasks. It is even possible tame some of them to help us in battle. Here we show you what are the wild animals available, their characteristics and where to find them:

Cameras and how to open them

They return to Fortnite the Chambers. On this occasion they do not open with keysInstead, you have to complete a small process to get hold of the treasures. We tell you here: