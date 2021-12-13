Five strange events that occur in outer space, according to NASA

iStock

Make sense of mysteries of the universe It is a question that the most iconic thinkers in human history have tried for centuries. Some statements and hypotheses arose, giving meaning to that immense space that is beyond the atmosphere and human understanding.

From geocentrism, through flat Earth to heliocentrism, one of the oldest scientifically proven theories known.

But it was not until 1926 that man began venturing into space to be able to understand the dynamics of the cosmos in a more direct way, since in that year Russia launched the Vostok 1, the first rocket to pass Earth’s orbit in history.

Since then, humanity has been trying to understand the dynamics of the cosmos and its secrets in order to conquer it for almost 100 years, and has come across exotic and incomprehensible phenomena for most people.

Next, we tell you five strange events that are presented in space and they surprised the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA for its acronym in English.

1. Plasma

On Earth there are only three states of matter: solid, liquid and gas, but in space 99% of matter is made up of a completely different form: plasma, argues NASA.

As mentioned by the space agency, this element is found composed of loose ions and electrons that, being in constant contact with high temperatures, produces a supercharged state that goes beyond gas.

Compared to gas, where individual particles move chaotically, plasma can act collectively, like a team. Conducts electricity and is influenced by electromagnetic fields, which operate under the same force that holds the magnets in your refrigerator. These fields can control particle movements charged in plasma and create waves that accelerate the particles to immense speeds ”, mentions the space agency.

2. Extreme temperatures

On planet Earth temperatures ranging from 57 to -89 degrees Celsius can be experienced, some registers that can be extreme in our home, but that are not even the minimum part of what can be found in other parts of the universe.

Mercury, for example, has temperatures of 447 degrees Celsius and nights of -171. The Parker solar probe, the closest satellite that managed to reach the Sun, will present temperatures close to 2000 degrees in the next approach.

3. Cosmic alchemy

“When the universe was born, it mainly contained hydrogen and helium, plus a hint of a couple of other light items. Since then, merging into stars and supernovae have provided the cosmos with more than 80 elements, some of which make life possible, ”NASA mentions.

The Sun constantly generates that fusion process, compress large amounts of hydrogen into helium, a process that creates energy and light particles or photons, which are the solar rays that reach our planet in just eight minutes.

However, the fusion process and the subsequent expulsion of photons to the surface of the Sun take about 250,000 years, according to the space agency.

4. Space explosions

Explosive cosmic encounters occur throughout the universe and They happen when the solar wind collides with the magnetic environment (Magnetosphere) that protects the Earth.

The Magnetosphere entangles the magnetic fields of the Sun and the Earth and then expels them with charged particles. Scientists have called this event magnetic reconnection.

Although it is impossible to see it with the naked eye, its effects can be evidenced, since sometimes some of these particles are dispersed through the upper atmosphere making the auroras visible.

“Magnetic reconnection occurs throughout the universe wherever there are twisted magnetic fields. NASA missions like the Multiscale Magnetospheric mission measure reconnection events around the Earth, which helps scientists understand reconnection where it is more difficult to study, as in the flares of the Sun, in areas that surround the black holes and around other stars ”, emphasizes the agency in its official page.

5. Supersonic shocks

In space, particles can transfer energy without touching. This strange event is carried out by structures called collisions.

Energy is transferred through plasma and electromagnetic fields of the compounds. Imagine the particles as a flock of birds flying together. If the tail wind picks up and pushes the birds, they fly faster even though nothing appears to be propelling them forward. Particles behave in the same way when they suddenly encounter a magnetic field. The magnetic field can essentially give them a forward momentum, ”NASA scientists mention.

These shock waves are formed when the particles move at supersonic speeds, so if one of them finds an object in a state of rest, it can move it.