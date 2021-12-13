First images of Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

EW has released the first official images of ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent‘, a film in which Nicolas Cage will play the role of a lifetime: His own.

Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten are the authors of the script for this action comedy that revolves around Nicolas Cage, a famous actor who is desperate to participate in the next film by a certain Quentin Tarantino. A famous actor who occasionally has conversations with his’ 90s self: A selfish version of himself who abuses him for not being a movie star anymore and making lots of shitty movies …

The fact is that this Nicolas Cage is in debt up to his eyebrows and at the request of his agent (Neil Patrick Harris) he will be forced to make an appearance at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire named Javi (Pedro Pascal). A fan of Cage’s work who hopes to take the opportunity to show you a script he’s been working on.

A billionaire who, of course, is actually the leader of a drug cartel that, as if that were not enough, has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential candidate. Of course, a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) would not hesitate to “recruit” Cage to obtain first-hand information on the aforementioned criminal.

As if it weren’t a delicate enough situation in itself, it gets even worse when, by surprise, Javi brings Cage’s daughter (Lily Sheen) and his ex-wife (Sharon Horgan) to the party for a beautiful family reconciliation. When their lives are in danger, it will be when this Nicolas Cage takes on the role of a lifetime on the big screen …

A project full of references to the films he has starred in, from ‘Arizona Baby’ to ‘Face to face’ passing by ‘With Air’, ‘Ghost Rider’, ‘Adaptation (The Orchid Thief), ‘The search’ or ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, for which we remember won an Oscar award.

The Spanish Paco Len completes the main cast of this film directed by Tom Gormican, director of ‘My friends’ girlfriends’ and creator of the failed FOX series ‘Ghosted’, who apparently wrote it with his partner Kevin Etten with the mere idea of ​​attracting the attention of the industry and thus being able to access other projects … more interesting.

However, as more and more people were reading it, they were convinced that the script could have a future, be sold and materialize, especially if Nicolas Cage himself lent himself to star in it since the project, as such, has been conceived as a love letter to the actor and not to laugh at him.

Cage himself produced the film with Mike Nilon, his partner at Saturn Films, and Kevin Turen, responsible for the first and for now only Tom Gormican film, the aforementioned ‘My friends’ girlfriends’. Lionsgate will release it in theaters in the United States on April 22, without for the moment we know who will distribute it in Spain.

P.S. His first trailer to see the light … tomorrow.

