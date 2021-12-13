FIA rejects Mercedes claims to Verstappen title | Video

The FIA dismissed the Mercedes team claims this Sunday after how much happened this Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where it was crowned Max Verstappen (Red Bull) What Formula 1 champion.

BREAKING: The FIA ​​Stewards have dismissed Mercedes’ protests against the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final classification #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 # F1 pic.twitter.com/VPNIfaFDMC – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 12, 2021

Mercedes, who saw the title of Lewis hamilton on the last lap, he presented a formal protest before the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for a supposed Dutch infringement under yellow flag, claiming that the procedure of started after the safety car in the last laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix did not follow the regulations.

“Mercedes has protested against the classification established at the end of the competition in relation to alleged infringements of articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA ​​Sporting RegulationsF1 reported after the race.

BREAKING: Mercedes have protested “against the classification established at the end of the Competition”, relating to alleged breaches of Articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA ​​Sporting Regulations#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 # F1 pic.twitter.com/bO6BLN8lv5 – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 12, 2021

However, from the FIA ​​they pointed out that the race director did not violate the regulations as claimed by Mercedes, so that will remove the classification of the last lap and establish the final positions based on the previous lap to the safety car march, in which Hamilton was still rolling first.

The Dutchman’s title doesn’t budge despite lengthy meetings between the two teams and the FIA ​​after the checkered flag. With everything, Mercedes still has the option to appeal what happened with that safety car that left a lap to decide the World Cup.

The German team also claimed that Verstappen came to overtake, even if it were by millimeters, Hamilton’s car before the highlight.

(With information from Europa Press)