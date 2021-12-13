Fernández dynasty, a music legend

The Fernández Dynasty is one of the most legendary in Mexican music and loved by the public. He began with Chente, one of the great references of the ranchero genre, he continued with The foal and Álex Fernández. Three generations, three different styles and three totally different personalities.

The consolidated career he had and the boards he had acquired allowed Vicente Fernández to be a sensei for his son The foal, who when he was just five years old sang for the first time before the public in San Antonio, Texas. Wrapped in an elegant white charro suit, he became so nervous that he forgot the lyrics to the song “Alejandra” and immediately Chente came out to support him. The little boy felt so ashamed that he began to cry, he confessed later.

Already at the beginning of the career of Alejandro Fernández, who was shy, Vicente even used to accommodate his son’s microphone when they sang together. In an interview he gave in 2020 for the magazine FacesShe shared that he used to tell her not to stoop when singing and to smile, because she had nice teeth. “At the beginning I used to scold him a lot and now more,” said the interpreter.

A teacher for his descendants



In his 50-year career, he sang on various occasions with his children.

“My dear old man”, with Alejandro Fernández

“Amor de los dos”, with Alejandro Fernández

“I will not return”, with Alejandro Fernández

“Sorry”, with Alejandro Fernández

“Paloma querida”, with Alejandro Fernández

“Al mayor de los Fernández”, with Vicente Fernández Jr., and Alejandro Fernández

“We are going to take care of her more”, with Vicente Fernández Jr.

“La Derrota” / “Back, back”, with Vicente Fernández Jr., and Alejandro Fernández

He was such a good teacher that little by little The foal He took his own path and became a singer of international fame, he did not remain in the shadow of the one who called himself the son of the people and has his own style, that is why he is never compared to his father. He began in ranchera music, but has diversified exploring modalities such as ballads, boleros and even urban folk.

For this reason, Vicente Fernández continues to be a great reference for his son, who every time he sets a very high goal, has his father as a parameter and example.

The smallest of the Fernández dynasty is Álex, son of The foal, who surprised his grandfather one day that he wanted to record a song for his mother and grandmother Cuquita. Chente was so surprised that he proposed to boost his musical career, as he did with Alejandro Fernández.

I’m never going to let Mexican music die like you told me to Alejandro Fernandez

Singer

Until the end of his days, Vicente Fernández was a kind of coach by Álex. In interviews, he has confessed that he gives him advice from how to behave on stage, how to treat the public, how to function in interviews and even managing social networks and taking care of his family.

In 2018 he dabbled in music with the single “I will love you” and in 2019 he released his first album “Follow the dynasty”, under the direction of his grandfather.

In the pandemic, Alejandro Fernández took the baton of his son’s teacher and, just as the Charro de Huentitán did with him, he began to support him by inviting him to his tour Made in Mexico.

In 2019, for the first time the Fernández dynasty shared the stage. It was at the Latin Grammy Awards where they performed.

The musical DNA of the Fernándezes is also in Camila Fernández, daughter of The foal, who has also had family support. In 2014 he debuted with his father at the MGM Gran Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where he performed the single “Today I have desire for you.”

In 2016 he collaborates on the album We love disney (Latino) with Alejandro Fernández singing “El ciclo sin fin” from El Rey León.

Vicente Fernández was not only the teacher of his son and grandson, he knew how to understand the music industry so clearly that the VFG Arena was built on his ranch, which has become an important entertainment center.

He founded the company Grupo Fernández and in alliance with Universal Music created Infinity, a platform for the development and booking of artists. This last project was promoted by Alejandro Fernández and began to operate with David Bisbal.

World-class artists such as Shakira, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and the band Twenty One Pilots have performed at the VFG Arena.

The patriarch of the Fernández dynasty has died and now he takes the baton The foal.