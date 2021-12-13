Fenty Beauty: We Have Tried Rihanna’s New Makeup Base – It’s The Best For Summer And Sold At Sephora | Showcase

There are many types of makeup bases: not only do their shades vary, but also their textures, their ways of application and the coverage they offer. That is why – added everything to the specific needs of each skin – it is so difficult to find the right one for each one. Things get even more serious in the spring-summer season: if finding the perfect one for the whole year is not easy, when we look for one for those months in which many become heavy due to the heat or in which the sweat, the Moisture and water, if any, spoil them in a matter of minutes, the task is complicated. Special mention, together with all this mess, to have to also wear a mask.

I was thinking about all this after a few days of sun and heat, when I received the news: Sephora launched in Spain the new makeup base of Rihanna’s firm -called Eaze Drop– and, judging by the videos of its promotion and those of those who had already tried it on social networks, it promised to be That light, water-based and hydrating foundation that would become ideal for the summer. I had to try it: so I chose my tone from among its 25 options (I opted for number 3 and it was a success), it came home in a couple of days and it has been the perfect ally for my first day at the office, the called by Zoom and even just as a touch of color and very subtle hydration to go out for a walk.

Natural coverage and light texture

It should be noted that, from the brand, they always refer to their new product as a fluid with color: and there is the key to everything. Very different from most of the makeup bases we are used to, this texture is innovative and very versatile. As soon as you taste it, you can see its absolute lightness: which makes it suitable to apply both with a brush and with beauty blender (if it is your choice), but suitable for simply spread it with your fingertips as if it were a serum (This way you will apply it better, you will reach every corner and you will not waste product). You instantly notice how sand blend with your skin in a super natural way and how, immediately, it looks smoother and more flawless. It achieves this without becoming an opaque coverage or that changes the tone of your skin, something very annoying especially in the summer months, and providing a plus of hydration that is noticeable on the skin.

Although in other of its Fenty Beauty products it offered up to 50 different shades, this time the brand reduces the offer to just 25 precisely for that reason, because they are universal and adapt without adding a different color to your skin, but simply smoothing it and giving it a natural finish and that ‘no make-up’ effect that we so much seek. To achieve it like me, simply mix a little amount of fluid between your fingers and spread over the face -after applying your protective cream with SPF- with total naturalness until you notice how it fades over it and you hardly appreciate that you are wearing makeup .

Comfortable and long-lasting format

The first thing that catches the attention of Eaze Drop of Fenty Beauty is its format. It comes in a small box that stores its bottle -32 ml.- in the shape of a diamond cut and that seems perfect to always carry in your bag and also be able to take on a trip because, in addition, it has a security closure.

Despite being such a light texture, its formulation is designed to offer a long duration And the truth is that applying it in the morning after the treatment, it lasts flawlessly throughout the working day. As indicated by the brand, it includes its complex HydraBlend that offers, in addition to color and smoothing effect, continuous hydration and resistant to moisture, sweat and other types of transfers, including that which can occur when using a mask.

