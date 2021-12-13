Fast and Furious | Vin Diesel has a new title

Vin Diesel is the big star of the saga Fast & furious, but now from The Academy they decided to grant him another title that has nothing to do with his films.

If there is something that is not in dispute, it is that Vin Diesel he is one of the few actors fit for action. Regardless if you are impersonating a babysitter or an elite street racer and auto mechanic as you were and still are in Fast & Furious.

However, being an actor with such adrenaline-pumping characters also led him to have another somewhat worrisome position in Hollywood. To the surprise of few, Vin Diesel is the greatest high-end car wrecker of all the Academy franchises.

This new title, the interpreter owes it to the saga Fast and furious, which is plagued with races, chases and, of course, car destruction. All this information was made known thanks to Scrap Car Comparison, a website designed to help get money from wrecked vehicles, which keeps a record of all cars wrecked by movies.

So much so that, in the last report published by the aforementioned portal, they detail that it was Vin Diesel who broke the most cars in the last decade. More precisely, so far in his career, he loaded 61 cars, of which he drove 57, making him the most dangerous driver in Hollywood.

Scrap Cara compared 25-star movies in order to get the exact ranking. And, according to what they revealed in their publication, only in Fast and Furious 5, Diesel wrecked 30 cars, something that ranked it 50th, but now it’s up.

On the other hand, Bruce Willis follows the great Dominic Toretto very closely, loading his resume with 60 wrecked cars, although in his case he was only driving 35. Now, the question is, will Hollywood ever give a car to Vin Diesel? We will have to wait to see what happens in Fast and Furious 9.