Fantastic beasts: ‘Dumbledore’s secrets’ reveals the first image of Grindelwald after the departure of Johnny Depp | Film and Television

A few months ago we learned through his own mouth Johnny depp that the actor was leaving the role of Grindelwald after having come to terms with Warner Bros. The reason? The ruling of his controversial trial with his ex-wife, Amber heard, who took him to court for mistreatment. They ruled that the actor had attacked his partner up to twelve times, three of them extremely serious.

A fantastic saga as popular as Fantastic Animals couldn’t have one black sheep of this caliber among their ranks, regardless of whether he was one of the most popular actors in the world, so his dismissal it was imminent. Warner it was not long before he found a replacement: the actor Mads mikkelsen, well known for his roles in Royal Casino, from the saga 007, and for the successful film danish Another round. A versatile and chameleonic actor who can handle anything, but whose role is going to generate a lot of angry debate.

Because Depp, badly enough, is an icon of cinema and his interpretation in the two previous installments of Fantastic Animals it was brilliant. How Mikkelsen will do it in this new installment, called The mysteries of Dumbledore, yes that is a mystery. What we can find out is how does the actor look transformed into the role of Grindelwald, as Warner has shared a first trailer trailer (which, by the way, will land full on Youtube this same Monday) of the highly anticipated third part of the franchise from the unvierso Harry Potter.

The reaction of the fans has not been long in coming. Everyone praises Mads Mikkelsen. After all, he is one of the best actors of our time. However, it is impossible for them to compare him to Depp. «We love Mads Mikkelsen. But we don’t want it here», Responds a follower of the franchise. «I’m sorry but I don’t buy it», Sends another. «I love Mads to death, but I do not feel him in the rolel “, ends a third party who defends Depp despite the fact that there is a final judgment against him.

Beyond the opinion of the Potterverse fandom, the rest of us mortals will have to wait until April 15, 2022 to judge what it has in store for us Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. In the movie, which is directed by the iconic David yates, director of part of the franchise Harry Potter, they repeat Eddie redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Alison sudol Y Jessica williams.