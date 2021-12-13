Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Features Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts revealed the trailer for their third film and officially introduced Mads Mikkelsen as the new Grindelwald.

One of the most anticipated films by fans of the Harry Potter Universe it is without a doubt, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. On the one hand there is seeing what follows in the adventures of Newt Scamander and a young Albus Dumbledore. On the other hand, how will you do it? Mads mikkelsen replacing Johnny depp like Grindelwald.

This you should know about Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

This will be Fantastic Animals 3

We don’t have the full answer in the trailer, but it does take a great look at what’s coming to the big screen when the sequel to The crimes of Gindelwald. And is that Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets , directed by David yates, it comes with heavy doses of magic and confrontations between powerful beings … and a muggle.

Set in World War II, it has nods to Harry Potter, as a brief appearance of Dumbledore from Michael gambon. But mainly it shows when the magician (played again by Jude Law) send Newt Scamander (Eddie redmayne) to defeat Grindelwald (Mads mikkelsen).

Courtesy Warner Bros.

Extremely difficult mission, since it is the most dangerous wizard that has been seen in a century. Even who wants to start a war against the Muggles at any cost, and has many followers. As the trailer progresses, several questions arise: Can the wizard-zoologist and his team against him? Why isn’t Albus facing him directly? Will more of the relationship between him and Grindelwald be shown? We will have to wait until next spring to find out that and more.

They also return for this great battle Katherine Waterstone like Tina Goldstein, Alison sudol like her sister Queenie, Ezra Miller as Credence (apparently actually called Aurelius Dumbledore). As well as Claudia kim in the role of Nagini, Dan fogler in that of muggle Jacob Kowalski, Callum turner as Theseus Scamander, and Jessica williams like Eulalie Hicks. And, of course, there will be new magical creatures to see.

Mads Mikkelsen takes over as Grindelwald

But what undoubtedly stole the spotlight in this trailer was the new Gellert Grindelwald. As reported last year, due to legal disputes from Johnny depp with his ex wife Amber heard and a British newspaper, the production asked him to drop the third tape.

Thus, the actor entered Mads mikkelsen, who must be remembered in the series Hannibal and the tape Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The task is not easy, as his American colleague left the audience very happy with his performance. However, in the trailer we can see the Dane bring out the talent to give life to the dark wizard who seeks to destroy the world with his hatred, as recounted by Dumbledore.

Mikkelsen had already told Collider that “it would be immediate creative suicide” to try to copy Depp’s Grindelwald, “especially when it has been done before and masterfully.” So he would create his own interpretation in which certain attitudes or look could be appreciated that would create a bridge between one and the other.

Courtesy Warner Bros.

By the way, this film has a script by JK Rowling (author of the saga Harry Potter and creator of this entire magical universe) and Steve Kloves, and it is the third of five that are planned for this saga.

The third, entitled Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, will hit theaters in England on April 8, while the 15 will have its premiere in the United States. And Latin America? The date will be announced shortly. Who will jump in to see it?