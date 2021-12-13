Eye! These coins and bills will be withdrawn from circulation. Do you have them?

During the month of November 2020, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced that it would put into circulation a new family of banknotes and some coins, so some coins and bills Old people will start their retirement process.

It should be mentioned that all the bills and coins that are in the withdrawal process retain the value of the denomination they indicate, however Banxico asks the banks to withdraw from circulation when they reach their hands.

In other words, this means that this cash can continue to be used for commercial transactions, however when they arrive at the windows, they must be separated to deposit them in the Bank of Mexico and they must not be released to the public again.

For this reason, below we will tell you which are those bills and coins that are already in the process of being withdrawn from circulation, so that you take it into account.

Banknotes in the process of being withdrawn from circulation

All the tickets of the family B, which were put into circulation in 1993, are in the process of withdrawal. These have characteristics such as the legend “new pesos”.

All the tickets of the family C, which were put into circulation in 1994, They are in the process of being withdrawn. These also have the legend “new pesos”.

The banknotes of the family D which were put into circulation in 1996 and have similar characteristics to the B and C family banknotes, but are expressed in “Pesos”.

All the banknotes commemorating the 75th anniversary of Banco de México and that they put into circulation in 2000. All these bills have the legend “75 Aniversario 1925-2000” under the text “Banco de México” on the obverse.

All the tickets of the family D1, of the denominations of 50, 100, 200 and 500 pesos, which were put into circulation in 2001, are in the process of being withdrawn.

All the banknotes of the 20 peso denomination correspond to the first banknote made of polymer and which was put into circulation in 2002, they are in the process of being withdrawn.

All the thousand-peso bills of the family F which were put into circulation in 2004, are in the process of being withdrawn.

Coins in the process of being withdrawn from circulation

All the metallic coins of the family B that were put into circulation in 1993 and are expressed in “new pesos”, are in the process of being withdrawn,

All the metallic coins of the family C that were put into circulation in 1996 and are expressed in “Pesos”, are in the process of being withdrawn.

On the other hand, all the following denominations of these families are in the process of being withdrawn:

Family C , denominations of 10 cents, 20 pesos (commemorating the change of the millennium, Señor del Fuego) and 100 pesos (commemorative).

, denominations of 10 cents, 20 pesos (commemorating the change of the millennium, Señor del Fuego) and 100 pesos (commemorative). Family B, denominations of 10 cents, 20 and 50 new pesos

