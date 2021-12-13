Everyone loves KEANU REEVES in Hollywood and these women have a CRUSH with him: VIDEO

Great human being, simple, admirable, spiritual, kind and clear, handsome. This is how many Hollywood women define a man one by one when they see him, one in particular among many who Cinema Mecca It has, one in particular has enchanted all of them. That man is Keanu reeves, the man with whom many women have a crush.

They fall in love with him. Either because they had him on a film set as a co-star, because they had run into him in a traffic accident or simply because they have seen him movie after movie for decades and, in short, they yearn to work by his side.

Winona Ryder, his fake wife

Winona ryder has an intense and deep crush with Keanu Reeves. Her admiration for him is so great that, by marrying him in the film Destination Wedding, the couple plays from time to time that they will celebrate their wedding anniversary.

In addition to this, she has not stopped flattering him in various interviews they share. Luckily for her, Keanu has mentioned that she admires him too and has actually had a crush on her and her personality.

Sandra Bullock, Maximum Speed ​​and a kiss

What of Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves It is a love story with no happy ending. And it is that this pair met during the filming of the tape Maximum speed, a box office hit of three decades ago. At the time, they were both two of Hollywood’s rising stars, they had excellent chemistry and … nothing happened.

Both Reeves and Bullock admitted to the show The Ellen DeGeneres Show that during filming they felt a mutual chemistry. What’s more, each one alone admitted that they liked the other, that there was such an intense crush that, in each kiss scene, they always felt something.

What was missing? Well, that one would be encouraged to say it to the other then and go out together. It didn’t happen and they are good friends to this day. Hollywood he lost an endearing love.

Road accidents and more

The list of women who love, admire, or want to be around him is long. Includes figures like Octavia Spencer, Suki Waterhouse or Alice Eve. Octavia had a road accident with him and there she loved meeting him in that situation. Suki and Alice, they had it on set.

But an exceptional case of fanaticism comes with Kelly ripa, the famous former bikini model and current driver in the United States. Kelly, who had Keanu on set, freaked out at feeling him inches from her. He is definitely her special man.

Here all the Hollywood women who have a deep and intense crush with Keanu Reeves.

maaz