Europa League: Barcelona vs Napoli Playoffs

AFP

Mexico City / 13.12.2021 06:55:21





They stayed ready the crosses for the Europa League playoffs, which will be played on February 17 Ida’s matches and the 24 of the same month the Vuelta; highlights the duel between Napoli Chucky Lozano and Barcelona, who come from fail in Champions League.

Within the Mexican participation, Betis by Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez will face Zenit Y the Porto del Tecatito Corona will do the same with Lazio.

Another duel that calls powerfully the attention is the Real Sociedad vs Leipzig, the Germans came in third place of the Champions group where PSG and Manchester City were, in Germany they fight for the top positions. La Real has fallen into a pothole in LaLiga but has A team of a lot of quality.

Sevilla will face Dinamo Zagreb in a round that faces whats eight third group in the Champions League with the eight second classified of the group stage of the Europa League.

They are already classified for the round of 16, What first of group of the Europa League the following teams: Red Star (SRB), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Lyon (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moscow (RUS) and West Ham (ING).

The rest of the confrontations

Atalanta (ITA) – Olympiacos (GRE)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Rangers (ESC)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) – Braga (POR)