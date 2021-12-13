Emotional and engaging: the Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves movie that is all the rage on Netflix

Before the premiere of the second season of ‘Emily in Paris‘, starring Lily Collins, there is another unmissable project that stars the singer’s daughter Phil collins that you should see.

This is To the Bone, a film written and directed by Marti noxon which focuses on a young woman’s fight against anorexia. The story maintains a constant sharpness and an open description about what thousands of young people go through to reconcile society’s expectations of beauty with their own.

Source: Netflix

This film was officially released in January 2017 in the Sundance Film Festival and came to streaming seven months later staging a play and mobilizing performance of Lily Collins Y Keanu reeves. In addition, To the Bone, is now available on the streaming service.

Source: Netflix

What is it about?

The story of To the Bone revolves around Ellen or Eli, a rebellious 20-year-old suffering from anorexia who has spent most of her teenage life in recovery programs that have only succeeded in losing weight. Determined to find a solution, her unstructured family sends her to a group therapy for young people, led by a non-traditional doctor. Ellen is very surprised by the unconventional norms and feels sheltered by the rest of her classmates. Now, she will have to figure out how to cope with her addiction and accept herself in order to fight her demons.

But, in addition, Keanu Reeves is added who plays the Dr. William Beckham, who tries to help her on her way. The rest of the cast is completed by Carrie Preston, Lily Taylor, Alex Sharp, Liana Liberato, Brooke Smith, Leslie Bibb, Kathryn Prescott, Ciara Bravo, Maya Eshet, Lindsay McDowell, Retta, Joanna Sanchez and Alanna Ubach.