Emotional and engaging: the Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves movie that is all the rage on Netflix

Before the premiere of the second season of ‘Emily in Paris‘, starring Lily Collins, there is another unmissable project that stars the singer’s daughter Phil collins that you should see.

This is To the Bone, a film written and directed by Marti noxon which focuses on a young woman’s fight against anorexia. The story maintains a constant sharpness and an open description about what thousands of young people go through to reconcile society’s expectations of beauty with their own.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker