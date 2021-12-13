Emma Watson turns 31: These are 10 of her best movies that you can see on Netflix, Prime and Claro Video

Emma Watson is an actress who marked the childhood of many people around the world, thanks to her starring role in the Harry Potter saga where he played Hermione, faithful friend of the main character. Today Thursday April 15 turns 31, marking a life full of acting, movies, altruism and fighting for rights for all women around the world.

During his childhood years, at only 11 years old, the opportunity to Playing Hermione Granger in the film adaptation of the book Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone came into her hands, what she never imagined was the social impact she would generate on and off the big screen with more than ten years playing one of the most important sorceresses of the same universe and in a total of 8 films. The last film in which Watson participated within the universe created by JK Rowling was in 2011, closing a cycle and starting a new one, outside the character of Hermione Granger.

Throughout his artistic career he has participated in a large number of important productions, in addition to Harry Potter, such as The Advantages of Being Invisible, No, Little Women and Beauty and the Beast, without leaving aside all the philanthropy in which it has interfered, as well as environmental sustainability and the fight for women’s rights in the most marginalized countries in the world

Then in Marca Claro we bring you the 10 best Emma Watson movies that you can find on Netflix, Prime Video or Claro Video.

The Advantages of Being Invisible – Netflix

Available to view at no additional cost, tells the story of an introverted boy who is taken under the wings of two older people, who, during every minute of the film, are charged with introducing him to the real world, with all its advantages and problems.

Little Women – Prime Video – Purchase

Nominated for Best Picture for the Academy Awards, Little Women has four sisters who come of age after the Civil War in the United States, during this story, we can see each of their experiences with the outside world, as well as the pursuit of each other’s dreams.

Thieves of Fame – Prime Video

Project accepted by Watson only two years after he finished with the character of Hermione, under the direction of Sofia Coppola and based on real events, tells the story of a group of teenagers who use new technologies in search of famous people to enter their homes and rob them.

Regresin – Claro Video – Rent and Buy

Crime and mystery feature film, released in 2015, Bruce Kenner, detective, investigates a case of sexual abuse, in which a father is involved with his daughter, the young ngela. The film features strange events and every effort will be made to find the truth.

This is the End – Netflix

Movie comedy where we can find a total of six celebrities locked up in a house in Los Angeles, from then on the city is the victim of destructive events, signifying the apocalypse for several of the attendees, and with no other option but to face it alone.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkabn – HBO GO

For many film critics, the third installment of the Harry Potter franchise is the best film of the entire saga, directed by Alfonso Cuarn in which we find a Harry prepared for a third year at Hogwarts, unaware of the terrible events that followed him. they wait, when Sirius Black escapes Azkabn with a thirst for revenge.

Beauty and the Beast – Disney +

One of the films for which Emma Watson is best known, released in 2017, we tells the story of one of the most popular adventures of our time, where a selfish prince suffers from a curse that has turned him into a monster for the rest of his life, who has a beautiful young prisoner with whom he must fall in love.

Cologne – Claro Video – Buy

In a desperate search to find her boyfriend, she comes to the hands of the infamous Colonia Dignidad, a sect from which, there is no record that anyone has escaped in all of history.

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 – HBO GO

The last film in which Watson plays the role of Hermione, released in 2011, tells the conclusion of the Harry Potter film universe after 10 years and so many years of popularity.

No – Prime Video

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, it tells the biblical story where No is chosen by God himself to carry out a mission to enormous latitudes before one of the most important events in the history of mankind, the apocalyptic flood to create a new world.

