Emily Blunt thrills John Krasinski with her SAG Awards speech for ‘A Quiet Place’ – Movie News

The actor went behind the scenes to bring this horror story to the big screen with his wife as the protagonist.

We are still in the awards season and the last to be delivered have been the SAG Awards, awards given by the actors union. Despite not being one of the most anticipated ceremonies for fans of cinema and television series, surprises also had a place during the gala. And, to show this, what happened this Sunday when Emily Blunt was chosen Best Supporting Actress for A peaceful place.

Both she and her husband John Krasinski were surprised to learn that the interpreter was the winner, but what the director and protagonist of the horror film did not expect were the words of his partner, with which he was moved.

“I’m going to share this with my husband John Krasinski because the experience of doing this with you has stayed in my heart. You are a great director. I am very lucky to be with you and to have made this movie with you “, a speech with which tears came to the eyes of the interpreter. You can see the moment below:

A peaceful place follow the Abbott family, who live in a world where alien creatures kill those who make any noise and where keeping silence is the maxim to survive. On these lines, do not miss the trailer.