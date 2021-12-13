Ellen Pompeo’s cameo with Ben Affleck in ‘Daredevil’ that you sure don’t remember – movie news

As you read it, Ellen Pompeo was already part of a Marvel movie. Surely you did not remember her as part of the cast of ‘Daredevil’, along with Ben Affleck. Here we explain what the thing is about.

Ellen pompeo She is best known for playing Meredith Gray on the long-running ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy. If he does this role he got world fame, He has also had participation in other productions that you surely do not remember. One of her is her time in the movie Daredevil: The Man Without Fear, starring Zack Snyder’s former Batman, Ben Affleck.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and the time Ellen Pompeo appeared in a Taylor Swift video

We don’t blame you if you don’t quite remember the movie of Ben Affleck as the vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen, much less after seeing the excellent work Charlie Cox did on the Netflix series, Daredevil. But, among the redeemable, we could include the work of Pompeo who gave life to Karen Page.

The name of the character surely sounds familiar to you, because it is the same one that Deborah Ann Woll played in the series, in which it has much more development than in the film, released at the beginning of the year 2000. But, for those who do not know, Karen Page is a woman who works for lawyers Nelson and Murdock and who, later, goes from being a simple secretary to supporting cases due to her nose for chasing clues.



Ellen Pompeo in Daredevil



It should be noted that, because he did not get great characters, and they all ended up in oblivion as happened with that of Daredevil, Ellen was about to leave her acting career. It was until she was 32 that Shonda Rhimes gave her the opportunity to be in Grey’s Anatomy and the rest was history.

Unlike her co-star Sandra Oh, who decided to leave Cristina Yang behind to go out into the world, Pompeo goes for more seasons of Grey’s Anatomy.

For his part, Ben Affleck is in love with Jennifer Lopez and recently released The last duel, a film of which he is the producer and protagonist. You can tell he’s already left his bad days behind, including Daredevil.