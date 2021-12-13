Edwin Jiménez, medical student, winner of the Academic Bicycle Challenge

#TalentoFacMed

For 26 days, Edwin Gibran Jiménez Gurrión got up at 6:30 a.m. to ride his bike, go back to study his third year of the Bachelor of Surgeon at the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM, get some work done in the afternoons and finish your day at the gym.

This routine helped him to do 2 thousand 122.8 kilometers and win the third edition of the Academic Bicycle Challenge, organized by the General Directorate of Community Attention, the University Coordination for Sustainability and the General Directorate of General Services and Mobility of UNAM, which aims to promote the use of bicycles among the university community, promote healthier lifestyles, generate favorable weather conditions and contribute to raising awareness of these issues on a global scale.

“I dedicate this triumph to my girlfriend, who encouraged me to enroll, supported me to get up early and always had words of encouragement to motivate me every day; to my brothers, who accompanied me along different paths on the bicycle; and my parents, who on long journeys and on large avenues, would go behind me making a kind of shield to take care of me together with my siblings ”, the student highlighted.

To achieve your brand, you it was slightly more than 160 kilometers different from second place, I was going to Aragon Forest every morning and did about 20 kilometers; later, when he finished his school work, he worked as a deliveryman with his bicycle and collected two or three kilometers more; At the end of the day, he went to the gym, but replaced the cardiovascular part of the machines and did more distance on his bike; and on weekends, when he had more time, he would do between 60 and 100 kilometers.

He considers that his greatest quality has been discipline, since his parents have always taught him that if he started a sport, he should finish it at a high level. He has applied this same philosophy in academics, where he has a 9.18 average, and he plans to practice all sports to specialize in the future. “That was what helped me a lot to adapt to the race and in all the issues that I have to do, I organize myself, I set deadlines and I meet them. The barriers are mental and you put them yourself, “he explained.

Now, Edwin Jiménez is focused on finishing his career and would like to dedicate himself to Sports Medicine, to make athletes reach higher levels. Also, I would like to focus on children, because according to their experience, physical disciplines change lives, those who reach adulthood and have not matured, practice sports and become responsible, improving their habits.

Currently, he, his brother and friends have the project Jelnaa Food (https://www.instagram.com/jelnaa_food/), whose future plan is to professionalize sports practice with a human team that is really trained in theory and empirical matters (to avoid injuries and health complications in athletes), disprove myths of various sports practices, have accessible training centers so that more people can get closer, and manufacture nutritional products with true scientific bases that are really useful for athletes.

Eric Ramirez